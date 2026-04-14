Express RHP Cal Quantrill Named PCL Pitcher of the Week

Published on April 13, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock Express RHP Cal Quantrill was tabbed the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for April 6-12, as announced by Minor League Baseball on Monday afternoon. Quantrill is the first Rangers farmhand to earn a league honor for the 2026 season.

Quantrill made the third start of his 2026 campaign against the Oklahoma City Comets at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on Friday. The right-hander recorded Round Rock's longest outing of the season, spinning 7.0 innings on just 69 pitches. He retired the first 12 batters for 4.0 innings of perfect baseball. The lone run of the night came in the sixth frame. Comets LF Jack Suwinski led off the inning with a solo home run to make it 1-0. Quantrill then sat down the next six batters to close out his night. Quantrill was handed the loss as Oklahoma City shut out Round Rock.

Over his last two outings, Quantrill has allowed five hits and one earned run while striking out 10 batters without issuing a walk in 12.0 innings. His 12.0-inning stretch without a walk is the longest active streak among all professional pitchers this season.

He is the first Express pitcher to win since RHP Trey Supak for the week of September 1-7, 2025. Quantrill is also the first Round Rock pitcher to throw at least 7.0 innings and less than 70 pitches in a game since RHP Peter Bauer on September 5, 2005, at Nashville. Sugar Land RHP Jason Alexander also achieved the feat on April 7 at Tacoma. Before that, no PCL pitcher had done it since Reno RHP Zack Godley on April 19, 2017, at Albuquerque.

After being released by the Atlanta Braves last September, Quantrill signed a minor league contract with the Rangers on September 7, 2025. He made two starts for the E-Train, compiling a 1-0 record and a 1.64 ERA (2 ER/11.0 IP) to close out the season. He re-signed with Texas as a minor league free agent on January 31, 2026.

Quantrill was selected by the San Diego Padres with the eighth overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft out of Stanford University. He has made 187 Major League appearances (149 GS) over the course of seven seasons with the Padres (2019-20), Cleveland Guardians (2020-23), Colorado Rockies (2024), Miami Marlins (2025) and Atlanta Braves (2025). Born in Port Hope, Ontario, Canada, Quantrill was also a member of the 2026 Canadian World Baseball Classic team. In his lone outing, he earned the win, allowing one unearned run across 5.0 innings against Cuba on March 11.

The Express return to Dell Diamond for a six-game series against the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres affiliate) from April 14-19. The series opener is set for Tuesday, April 14 at 12:05 p.m. For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 13, 2026

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