Salt Lake at Reno Series Recap

Published on April 13, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







Road Series #2

Apr. 7-12

Reno 4-2

Game 1 - Reno 9, Salt Lake 4

WP: John Curtiss (1 - 0) LP: Jared Southard (0 - 1) SV: None

Salt Lake struck first with a run in the opening inning and reclaimed the lead in the

second on Donovan Walton's two-run homer, going up 3-2. Reno answered quickly, tying the game in the third on a solo shot before breaking things open in the fourth. The Aces sent their first four batters aboard and capped a six-run inning with Kristian Robinson's grand slam to take a 9-3 advantage. The Bees threatened throughout the rest of the game, putting a runner on base in every inning from the fourth on, but managed just one more run on a Christian Moore sacrifice fly in the seventh. Salt Lake couldn't close the gap any further as Reno held on for a 9-4 win in the series opener. The Salt Lake offense struck out 11 times on Tuesday night, its second-highest total of the season (12 on April 1 vs. Sacramento). The pitching staff also struggled with command, issuing 12 walks and a hit-by-pitch, setting a season high in walks and matching the club's highest total since June 21, 2025 against Sacramento.

Game 2 - Reno 14, Salt Lake 8

WP: Yilber Diaz (1 - 0) LP: Tayler Saucedo (0 - 1) SV: Gerardo Carrillo

Salt Lake got out to an 8-3 lead on Wednesday in game two plating four in the third

on Nelson Rada's two run single, Vaughn Grissom's single and Denzer Guzman's sac fly. The Bees lead grew with a pair of runs in each of the next two games thanks to a double by Sebastian Rivero and a triple from Rada in the fourth before a solo homer from Trey Mancini in the fifth along with a wild pitch that brought in another run. After getting a run back in the fifth, Reno flipped the game in dramatic fashion, erupting for five runs in the seventh to take a 9-8 lead, then breaking it open in the eighth with another five-run inning capped by LuJames Groover's grand slam. The Aces finished with 11 unanswered runs to secure a 14-8 comeback win. Salt Lake dropped its fourth game in a row and increased its losing streak on the road to five games to start the season, their most since 2014, when the club dropped seven in a row. Walbert Urena pitched five innings, the most by a Salt Lake starter in 2026 and was the first to qualify for a win despite receiving the no decision.

Game 3 - Reno 10, Salt Lake 5

WP: Kohl Drake (1 - 0) LP: Sam Aldegheri (0 - 1) SV: None

Salt Lake showed early promise in its search for a first road win, jumping out to a 2-0

lead behind Sam Aldegheri's scoreless first two innings and early RBI knocks from Niko Kavadas and Nick Madrigal. The Bees added on in the third and again in the fifth on José Siri's solo homer to build a 3-1 advantage, but Reno flipped the game in the bottom of the fifth. Ryan Waldschmidt homered before Aramis Garcia crushed a three-run shot to cap a four-run inning that gave the Aces a 5-3 lead. Reno continued to add on in the sixth, stretching the margin to three, but Salt Lake mounted its best threat in the seventh. RBI singles from Siri and Vaughn Grissom brought the Bees within one and loaded the bases, though they couldn't deliver the tying run. The Aces responded immediately with two runs in the bottom half and broke it open in the eighth with a two-run double from LuJames Groover. Salt Lake went quietly in the ninth, falling 10-5 and remaining winless on the road.

Game 4 - Salt Lake 6, Reno 3

WP: Samy Natera Jr. (2 - 0) LP: Dylan Ray (1 - 2) SV: Tayler Saucedo

Salt Lake built an early lead and never looked back, scoring in each of the first three

innings highlighted by home runs from José Siri and Niko Kavadas to go up 4-0. Brett Kerry kept Reno quiet early before the Aces chipped away to make it 5-3 in the fifth. Omar Martinez answered with a solo shot for insurance off the foul pole, his first homer in a Bees uniform and the Bees bullpen closed it out with four scoreless innings to secure a 6-3 win, snapping a five-game skid and earning its first win on the road.

Game 5 - Reno 8, Salt Lake 3

WP: Yilber Diaz (2 - 0) LP: Joey Lucchesi (0 - 1) SV: None

Reno jumped on Huascar Ynoa early, using three straight singles and two sac flies to

take a quick lead. Salt Lake responded in the third, chasing Yu-Min Lin after just 2.2 innings as he issued six walks, including two with the bases loaded, to tie the game at 2-2. The Aces regained control in the fifth, capitalizing on Joey Lucchesi's debut and a throwing error to go ahead, then extended the lead in the sixth on an Ivan Melendez RBI double. After the Bees stranded a runner in the seventh, Reno broke it open with back-to-back two-run homers off Hunter Strickland, stretching the lead to 8-2. Salt Lake added a late run in the ninth, but couldn't mount a comeback as Reno secured the series win. Salt Lake scored its three runs on a pair of bases loaded walks and an infield single from Denzer Guzman in the ninth.

Game 6 - Salt Lake 5, Reno 2

WP: Dylan Phillips (2 - 0) LP: Brice Jarvis (0 - 1) SV: Jose Fermin

Reno struck first with an RBI single, but Omar Martinez answered by crushing a solo homer to tie the game. Niko Kavadas followed with a go-ahead solo shot in the fourth, and Denzer Guzman made it three straight innings with a Salt Lake home run to push the lead to 3-1. Dylan Phillips was dominant out of the bullpen, tossing 3.2 scoreless innings to keep Reno in check. The Bees added insurance in the seventh as Guzman and Kavadas each drove in a run to extend the lead to 5-1. Reno mounted late pressure, loading the bases in the seventh before Kaleb Ort escaped the jam with a called third strike. The Aces added one more in the eighth, but Jose Fermin handled the final four outs to secure the win.

Notable Performers

Nelson Rada: 9-for-22 (.409), 3B, 5 R, 3 RBI, 2 SB, .980 OPS

Niko Kavadas: 6-for-17 (.353), 2 HR, 2 2B, 5 RBI, 2 R, 5 BB, 1.324 OPS

Trey Mancini: 5-for-19 (.263), HR, 3 2B, 3 R, RBI, .943 OPS

Sebastian Rivero: 4-for-12 (.333), 2 2B, 2 R, RBI, .833 OPS

Dylan Phillips: 2 G, 4.2 IP, 0.00 ERA, W, 5 H, 0 R, 2 BB, K

Nick Sandlin: 2 G, 3.1 IP, 0.00 ERA, 2 H, 0 R, BB, K

Samy Naterra Jr.: 2 G, 4.1 IP, 2.08 ERA, W, 4 H, R, 2 BB, 6 K

Upcoming Series

Salt Lake Bees vs Sugar Land Space Cowboys

Tuesday, April 14 - 6:35 p.m. MDT

Holmes Homes Family Night - 4 Tickets for $40

Wednesday, April 15 - 6:35 p.m. MDT

Utah Dirty Sodas Wednesday

$3 Swig Drinks

Jackie Robinson Day

Thursday, April 16 - 6:35 p.m. MDT

Thirsty Thursday - $3 Soda and $6 Beer

Friday, April 17 - 6:35 p.m. MDT

Farr Better Friday

Scheels Postgame Kids Run

Saturday, April 18 - 6:35 p.m. MDT

R&R Barbecue Smokin' Saturday's

Scheels Postgame Kids Run

Sunday, April 19 - 2:05 p.m. MDT

Sunday Brunch - $48 Includes Ticket + Brunch

UUH Safe in the Sunday

Bark in the Park - $35 includes Human + Dog Ticket + 1 Bandana







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 13, 2026

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