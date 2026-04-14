Express Drop Series Finale to Comets, 12-11

Published on April 13, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







HOW IT HAPPENED:

The E-Train jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the second frame. CF Michael Helman walked before DH Cooper Johnson launched his first home run of the season to give Round Rock the early advantage.

Oklahoma City stormed back to score eight runs in the bottom half of the second. SS Noah Miller walked, and 1B Nick Senzel followed with a double to put runners in scoring position. 2B Austin Gauthier drove in both runners with an RBI single to tie the game at two apiece. C Seby Zavala followed one batter later to drive in another run for the Comets to give Oklahoma City a 3-2 lead.

Oklahoma City continued their big inning as 3B Ryan Fitzgerald belted a grand slam. RF James Tibbs III made it back-to-back home runs with a solo shot to give the Comets an 8-2 edge.

Round Rock responded in the top of the third inning. 1B Justin Foscue and 3B Jonah Bride singled and advanced to second and third. SS Cam Cauley hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Foscue from third. Helman followed with a double to drive in Bride which cut the deficit to four.

The Express rallied in the top of the fourth inning to take the lead. The E-Train loaded the bases for Foscue before he drew a walk to drive in a run. Bride followed with a single to drive in two runs to cut the Oklahoma City lead down to one. With the bases loaded, Johnson walked to level the score at eight. RF Aaron Zavala followed with a single to drive in a run and give the Express a 9-8 lead.

Oklahoma City quickly answered back in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game. CF Zach Ehrhard singled and then scored when Fitzgerald doubled, tying the score back at nine.

The Comets took the lead again in the bottom of the sixth inning. Fitzgerald reached base on a fielder's choice and advanced to third base after two consecutive wild pitches. Fitzgerald scored on a groundout to regain the Comets lead, 10-9.

LF Jack Suwinksi hit a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to extend the Oklahoma City edge to 11-9.

The E-train tied the game back up in the top of the eighth inning. Cauley walked to set up Helman to launch his first home run of the season which evened the score at 11.

Ehrhard hit a solo home run to start the bottom of the eighth inning, giving the Comets a 12-11 advantage. The E-Train could not find the tying run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION: The Express scored a season-high 11 runs on Sunday. They rallied for five runs in the fourth inning which is just the second time they have scored more than three runs in an inning this year. Last season, the E-train were 18-3 in games when scoring at least nine runs and 14-2 when scoring at least 10 runs.

ONE-RUN GAMES: Round Rock lost all four games this week in Oklahoma City by one run and six of their last seven losses have been by a run. The Express dropped to 1-7 in one-run games on the season and own a -15 run differential this year.

MICHAEL THE MAN: CF Michael Helman went 2-3 on Sunday afternoon with a double, two walks and a home run. Helman reached base in four of his five plate appearances and hit a game-tying home run in the top of the eighth inning to pull the Express even at 11.

NEXT GAME: Tuesday, April 14 vs El Paso FIRST PITCH: 12:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 13, 2026

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