Round Rock Shut out by Oklahoma City, 1-0

Published on April 10, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







Round Rock RHP Cal Quantrill and Oklahoma City RHP Christian Romero produced a classic pitcher's duel on Friday night. The two starting pitchers traded 5.0 scoreless frames without a walk from either side.

Comets LF Jack Suwinski manufactured the only run of the night with a leadoff homer in the bottom of the sixth. Suwinski belted a Quantrill curveball over the wall in right for a 1-0 advantage.

Quantrill finished the night with 69 pitches across 7.0 innings with two hits, one earned run, six strikeouts and no walks.

The Express managed just one hit in the final three frames. Oklahoma City captured the 1-0 win and knotted the series at two games apiece.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

CAL'S COOKING: RHP Cal Quantrill made the E-Train's longest outing of the season, tossing 7.0 innings of scoreless baseball on Friday night with just 69 pitches. Over his last two outings, Quantrill has allowed five hits and one earned run while striking out 10 batters without issuing a walk in 12.0 IP. He is second to Yankees RHP Cam Schlittler (16.2 IP) for professional baseball's longest active streak without walking a batter this season. Quantrill is also the first Round Rock pitcher to throw at least 7.0 innings and less than 70 pitches in a game since RHP Peter Bauer on September 5, 2005, at Nashville.

IN-N-OUT: Friday's 2:03 game time marks Round Rock's quickest nine-inning game since August 22, 2024 (2:00 at Salt Lake).

NEXT GAME: Saturday, April 10 at Oklahoma City FIRST PITCH: 6:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 10, 2026

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