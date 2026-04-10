Postgame Notes 4.9 vs. Las Vegas

Published on April 10, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







SACRAMENTO NOTES

The Sacramento River Cats won their fifth consecutive game, 9-0...was their first shutout of the season...the Cats had seven shutouts in 2025, their largest also being 9-0 on July 1, 2025...have scored first in all 12 games so far this season...five consecutive wins is the second-longest winning streak in the PCL so far this season (SUG, 6-game win streak from March 28-April 3)...are now tied for first in the PCL with Reno with a record of 8-4.

The Cats have now homered in four consecutive games...they had a four-plus game home run streak eight separate times in 2025...15 hits was their most so far this season...nine was their largest margin of victory so far this season.

River Cats starting pitchers have allowed four walks in three consecutive games...first time they've allowed four-or-more walks in three-straight games since September 3-5, 2024 at Salt Lake.

Carson Whisenhunt was the starter but did not factor into the decision...threw 3.0 scoreless innings, allowing four hits and four walks, and fanning four batters...allowed a base hit on the first pitch of the game for the third time in his career and second of the season (May 1, 2025 and March 27, 2026; both singles)...was his fourth time allowing a multi-base hit to the first batter of the game.

Braxton Roxby earned his second win of the season...he threw 2.0 hitless innings and fanned one batter.

Jesús Rodríguez (4-for-5) knocked his second home run of the season, a 376-foot, solo-shot that bounced off the leftfield foul pole...became the second River Cat with multiple home runs so far this season (first, Victor Bericoto)...marked his first three-plus hit game of the season...had 14 three-plus-hit games in 2025...has now hit safely in eight-straight games...through the first three games of this homestand, he is batting .571 with eight hits, two doubles, two home runs, five RBI, a 1.143 slugging percentage and a 1.768 OPS.

Thomas Gavello (1-for-4) launched his second home run of the season, becoming the third River Cat to have multiple home runs this season (Bericoto, Rodríguez)...the ball travelled 420 feet, the longest home run by a River Cat this season.

Will Brennan went 4-for-5, the fifth four-plus-hit game of his career, and first since April 11, 2025...had four three-plus-hit games in 2025...has hit safely in all 10 of his games so far this season...with Drew Swift going 0-for-4, Brennan now holds the longest active hitting streak in the PCL, and is tied for longest in Triple-A.

Drew Gilbert (1-for-5) has reached base in all 11 of his games so far this season...his 11-game streak is tied for longest in the PCL and tied for second longest in Triple-A...he has 18 total bases in that time.

Bryce Eldridge went 3-for-4 with a double, marking his second three-plus-hit game in Triple-A, the other being August 5, 2025 vs. Sugarland.

LAS VEGAS NOTES

The Las Vegas Aviators dropped tonight's game 0-9...was their first shutout loss of the season...were shut out three times in 2025...was their largest margin of defeat in a shutout since April 16, 2024 when they lost 0-14...four hits was their least in a game so far in 2026.

Joey Estes was the starter and was dealt his second loss of the season...allowed five runs on six hits, with four walks and did not strike out any batters...over his last two starts, he has a 16.50 ERA (6.0 IP, 11 ER), with six walks and no strikeouts.

Michael Stefanic (1-for-2) had the Aviators only extra base hit of the night, a double on the first pitch of the game.

Chad Wallach (1-for-3) made his Aviators debut...split the 2025 season between Round Rock and Salt Lake.

Drew Swift did not hit (0-for-4), ending his league-leading 10-game hitting streak.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 10, 2026

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