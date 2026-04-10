Waldron Pitches Well in Loss Thursday

Published on April 10, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Albuquerque Isotopes scored six runs in the sixth inning of their 6-1 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Thursday night at Southwest University Park. The Isotopes have won the first three games of the series, while the Chihuahuas have dropped four straight overall.

San Diego Padres pitcher Matt Waldron started for El Paso on MLB Injury Rehab and threw five shutout innings. Waldron hasn't allowed any runs in 12 Triple-A innings this season and has struck out 12 batters while walking only one. Albuquerque's rally included a grand slam by Vimael Machín, the first grand slam against El Paso since Round Rock's Cody Freeman hit one in Round Rock on June 12, 2025.

Neither team scored until El Paso's RBI double by José Miranda in the bottom of the fifth inning, his eighth RBI in seven games played this year. Neither side had a runner reach third base until the fifth inning. Chihuahuas right fielder Samad Taylor went 0-for-4, ending his seven-game hitting streak. Pablo Reyes walked twice for El Paso and has eight walks in eight games this season.

Team Records: Albuquerque (6-6), El Paso (5-7)

Next Game: Friday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque RHP Gabriel Hughes (0-1, 2.61) vs. El Paso RHP Griffin Canning (0-0, 3.86). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and

Albuquerque 6 El Paso 1 - Thursday

WP: Peralta (2-0)

LP: Yeager (1-1)

S: None

Time: 2:32

Attn: 5,359







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 10, 2026

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