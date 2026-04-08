Rough Start Costs Chihuahuas Again

Published on April 8, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Albuquerque Isotopes defeated the El Paso Chihuahuas 13-5 Wednesday afternoon for their second straight win at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque scored in six different innings and scored in each of the first four innings for the second consecutive game.

El Paso third baseman Mason McCoy went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run, his first homer of the season. Left fielder Carlos Rodríguez walked three times and drove in a run for the Chihuahuas. Designated hitter Samad Taylor went 1-for-4 with an RBI to move his hitting streak to seven games.

San Diego Padres reliever Jason Adam didn't allow any baserunners in two innings and hasn't allowed any runs in four appearances on his MLB Injury Rehab assignment. Eli Villalobos and Omar Cruz also pitched scoreless relief appearances for El Paso. Padres infielder Sung-Mun Song went 1-for-4 and has 10 hits in 10 games on his rehab assignment.

Team Records: Albuquerque (5-6), El Paso (5-6)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque TBA vs. El Paso RHP Matt Waldron (0-0, 0.00). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and

Albuquerque 13 El Paso 5 - Wednesday

WP: Gordon (2-0)

LP: Gonzales (1-1)

S: None

Time: 2:51

Attn: 6,984







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.