Sacramento River Cats Homestand Highlights - Festival of Baseball: Play It Again

Published on April 8, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats are excited to continue the season-long Festival of Baseball with this week's homestand theme: Play It Again.

Like your favorite Toy Story rewatch, our 'Play It Again' homestand is the kind of comfort you didn't know you needed until you're right back in it.

This week is headlined by a visit from Giants legend Kirk "Woody" Rueter and a brand-new theme night at Sutter Health Park, Toy Story Night.

Fri, April 10: SMUD Orange Friday with visit from Giants alum Kirk Rueter:

SMUD ORANGE FRIDAY: The Sacramento River Cats rep their Sactown orange jerseys every Friday in tribute to parent affiliate, the San Francisco Giants.

KIRK RUETER MEET AND GREET: Ticket pack buyers will receive exclusive entry to a pregame meet-and-greet with San Francisco Giants legend Kirk Rueter and one (1) Sky River Casino Solon Club ticket, which includes a BBQ pregame meal and complimentary house beer & wine.

GIVEAWAY: Kirk Rueter "Woody" T-Shirt: The first 2,500 fans inside the ballpark will receive a special Kirk Rueter shirt presented by SMUD, honoring a longtime San Francisco Giants favorite! Every Friday game features a gate giveaway this season!

FRIDAY HAPPY HOUR: Join us every Friday in the Beer Garden for happy hour and live music! Enjoy $3 off select pours from gates to first pitch. Happy Hour specials are also available in the Sky River Casino Solon Club and Jackson Rancheria Legacy Club.

Saturday, April 11: Toy Story Night

FAMILY FUN PACK: With savings up to 50%, you can enhance your game day with a hot dog, soda, and an exclusive River Cats item that aligns with our Saturday theme.

THIS WEEK'S LIMITED-EDITION TICKET PACK ITEM: Toy Story T-Shirt

CHEF'S ITEM OF THE GAME: Don't miss the Chef's Item of the Game, available every Saturday at Golden Spike. This featured menu item rotates weekly and is directly tied to each Saturday theme night, giving fans a unique flavor to pair with the night's festivities.

THIS WEEK'S ITEM: Jessie's Kickin' Chicken Burrito - crispy chicken, cilantro line rice, salsa con queso, and roasted jalapeno

SUTTER HEALTH FIREWORKS SATURDAY: Enjoy postgame fireworks following every Saturday River Cats game, presented by Sutter Health. Each Saturday show is themed to the theme night.

Kids Rule Sundays - Sunday, April 12

A familiar favorite, "Kids Rule Sundays," where Sutter Health Park boasts the Kids Rule Sundays Value Menu, featuring the 5-for-$3 Menu with five kid-favorite items for $3 each, as well as autographs from two River Cats players before the game, and kids run the bases post-game!

BARK IN THE PARK: This Sunday, Sacramento invites fans to bring their furry four-legged friends to the ballpark for Slinky's Bark in the Park presented by Tiemann Law Firm! Dogs are welcome on Toyota Home Run Hill for an afternoon of tag wags, fresh air, and River Cats baseball. Grab a leash and join us for a fun-filled day made for pups and their people! (Dogs will only be allowed on Toyota Home Run Hill, with an exception for service animals.) Fans and their pups can arrive early to join in the pregame dog parade occurring at 12:30 pm.

Each weekly lineup also features recurring promotions including:

Toyota Two for Tuesdays

Value-seekers can enjoy two-for-one concessions menu items, $2 hot dogs and novelty ice cream, plus select two-for-one online ticket offers.

Bogle Wine Wednesday

Fans looking to mix it up midweek can enjoy a toast to local wine country featuring $2 off all Bogle Wines throughout the stadium and a rotating Froze Flavor of the Month at the Bogle Family Vineyard Cart.

Taps and Trivia Thursdays

Built for beer lovers, Taps and Trivia Thursdays feature interactive in-game trivia and special pricing including $9.16 rotating 16-ounce local taps at the Beer Garden, Sky River Casino Solon Club and Jackson Rancheria Legacy Club, and $5 12-ounce domestic draft selections at all main concession stands.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 8, 2026

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