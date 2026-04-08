OKC Comets Game Notes - April 8, 2026

Published on April 8, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Round Rock Express (2-8) vs. Oklahoma City Comets (5-5)

Game #11 of 150/First Half #11 of 75/Home #5 of 75

Pitching Probables: RR-RHP Trey Supak (0-0, 8.53) vs. OKC-LHP Cole Irvin (0-1, 2.45)

Wednesday, April 8, 2026 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 11:05 a.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets seek a 2-0 series lead when they continue their home series against the Round Rock Express at 11:05 a.m. for a field trip game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Oklahoma City is now 3-1 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and has won three consecutive home games.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets led from start to finish and held off a late rally from the Round Rock Express to win the series opener, 4-3, Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City scored first as Nick Senzel lined a two-out RBI single in the first inning. The Comets extended their lead in the third inning on a two-run single from Noah Miller to help Oklahoma City jump ahead, 3-0. Round Rock got two runs back in the fourth inning off a blast from Jonah Bride. Senzel responded with a home run in the fifth inning to increase Oklahoma City's lead to 4-2. Round Rock rallied in the ninth inning, loading the bases with no outs. The Express plated a run on a single with one out from Cooper Johnson to make it a one-run game. Comets pitcher Paul Gervase then struck out the next two batters to leave the bases loaded and end the game.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Cole Irvin (0-1) is set to make his third start with OKC and second at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Last time out, Irvin tossed 6.0 scoreless innings, allowing four hits, one walk and one strikeout in a no decision April 2 at Las Vegas. He held the Aviators 0-for-8 with runners on and retired his final nine batters of the outing...He received the Opening Day nod for the Comets March 27 vs. Albuquerque (5.0 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 5 BB, 3 K) in OKC. He took the loss in a 3-1 defeat, allowing all three runs in the second inning. The lefty also set a career high with five walks...Irvin, who was signed by the Dodgers Feb. 3 as a minor league free agent, spent last season with the Doosan Bears of the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO), finishing 8-12 with a 4.48 ERA in 28 starts...Irvin has MLB experience with Philadelphia (2019-20), Oakland (2021-22), Baltimore (2023-24) and Minnesota (2025)...He made his MLB debut May 12, 2019 with Philadelphia at Kansas City, earning the win after allowing one run and five hits over 7.0 IP...The lefty will be making his first PCL appearance and last pitched in Triple-A in 2024 with Norfolk...With Lehigh Valley in 2018, he was named International League Pitcher of the Year, a Baseball America Triple-A All-Star and International League Mid-Season and Post-Season All-Star.

Against the Express: 2026: 1-0 2025: 12-6 All-time: 204-157 At OKC: 95-78

The Comets and Express meet for their first of four series this season and first of three series against one another during the first half...Round Rock finished 2025 with a 77-73 record and tied for the PCL lead with a 4.96 ERA with Sacramento...The Comets won the 2025 series between the teams, including winning five of the final six meetings June 17-22 in OKC, with three of the wins coming by one run...Alex Freeland paced the Comets with 25 hits and 17 RBI against the Express last season and the Comets hit 38 homers in the season series, led by five each from Michael Chavis, James Outman and Esteury Ruiz...Over the last five head-to-head series, the Comets' series record is 3-0-2. OKC has not dropped a series to Round Rock since a three-game set July 19-21, 2024 and has not lost a six-game series since Aug. 30-Sept. 4, 2022.

Dinger Details: Nick Senzel hit his second home run of the season last night and the Comets have now collected at least one home run in three straight games. Oklahoma City's 14 home runs to start the season are second-most in the PCL behind Las Vegas' league-best 16...Seven different Comets players have homered so far this season with only Senzel and James Tibbs III (7 HR) tallying multiple homers...On the other hand, the Comets allowed another home run last night and have given up at least one home run in a league-high seven consecutive games (13 HR). The last time OKC allowed a home run in more than seven straight games was May 27-June 4, 2025 (8 G)...The 15 homers allowed by the Comets so far this season are most in the PCL after Oklahoma City allowed a league-low 144 home runs during the 2025 season. Of those 15 home runs, nine have occurred with at least one runner on base.

First Impressions: Oklahoma City scored first for a seventh consecutive game last night and for the eighth time through the first 10 games of the season. With last night's win, the Comets improved to 3-5 in games in which they score first...On the flip side, the Comets are 2-0 this season when an opponent scores first...In all 10 games so far, the Comets have held a lead at some point throughout the game.

Pitching Premieres: Jackson Ferris made his season and Triple-A debut Tuesday, starting on the mound for OKC and tossing three scoreless innings before allowing a two-run home run in the fourth inning. He was charged with two runs and three hits over 3.1 innings with one walk and two strikeouts in a no decision. Ferris entered the season ranked as the Dodgers' No. 5 prospect by Baseball America and No. 7 by MLB Pipeline and the organization's top left-handed pitching prospect overall...Jake Eder made his Dodgers organization debut following an April 1 trade with the Washington Nationals. Pitching out of the bullpen, Eder earned a hold with two scoreless innings with two hits allowed.

The Third Degree: James Tibbs III was held 0-for-3 last night, but scored a run after reaching base on a hit by pitch as he extended his on-base streak to 10 games - tied for the league lead with teammate Noah Miller. He was named PCL Player of the Week for March 30-April 5 Monday. During a six-game series in Las Vegas, Tibbs batted .400 (10-for-25) with five home runs, five RBI, four walks and nine runs scored. He recorded his first career three-homer game Saturday as part of a four-hit effort and tallied the 14th three-homer game in Oklahoma City's Bricktown era and the first such performance in Minor League Baseball in 2026...Tibbs paces the PCL with 18 hits, 12 extra-base hits, a .439 AVG, 1.098 SLG, 1.609 OPS, 45 total bases and 16 runs scored. His seven homers are tied for the league lead with Tacoma's Patrick Wisdom and he ranks second with 13 RBI.

Re-Ward-ed: Ryan Ward went 2-for-4 with a double last night for his third multi-hit outing in his last six games. He is now 8-for-23 (.348) with three doubles, a homer and six RBI to start April and is tied for the team lead in hits and RBI to start the month...The reigning PCL MVP set OKC single-season Bricktown-era records with 164 hits, 122 RBI and 113 runs scored last season. In 2025, Ward led the Minors in RBI, with 36 homers, 73 extra-base hits and 315 total bases (143 G). He became the second OKC player to win MVP in the last two years (Michael Busch, 2023) and the third during the team's Bricktown era (since 1998) joining Nelson Cruz (2008)...The outfielder collected the most RBI for any PCL hitter since 2010. Ward is also OKC's Bricktown-era record-holder for career home runs (91) and RBI (324).

Senzational: Nick Senzel went 2-for-3 with a homer, walk and two RBI Tuesday. He now has 10 RBI through his first eight games of the season - tied for fifth-most in the league...He set a career high March 31 in Las Vegas with seven RBI as he became the first OKC player with seven RBI in a game since Justin Yurchak accomplished the feat June 11, 2023 at El Paso. Senzel's previous career high was five, a mark he set twice and most recently May 16, 2025 with Oklahoma City at Round Rock.

Offensive Remarks: After the Comets were held to a season-low three hits Sunday, four Comets players finished with multi-hit games Tuesday as OKC outhit the Express, 9-7, as OKC improved to 5-0 this season when outhitting an opponent...Overall, the Comets rank second in the PCL in AVG (.288), runs (66), hits (99) and homers (14) behind Las Vegas...However, over the last five games, OKC has batted just .219 (35-for-160) with 21 runs, including a .182 (6-for-33) clip with runners in scoring position.

Around the Horn: Ryan Fitzgerald went 2-for-4 with a double and scored a run Tuesday as he collected his sixth multi-hit outing of the season. He ranks second in the PCL in hits behind teammate James Tibbs III with 17. He ranks third in the league with a .386 AVG and tied for third with 12 RBI...Noah Miller finished Tuesday night's game with a single and two RBI as he has now reached base safely in each of his first 10 games of the season. The on-base streak is tied with teammate James Tibbs III for the longest in the league to start 2026...The Comets are 0-1 in field trip/mid-week day games this season after going 9-1 during those early starts last year...Yesterday was the Comets' first one-run game of the season after playing 41 one-run contests in 2025 (27.3 percent of all games).







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