OKC Comets Game Notes - April 11, 2026

Published on April 11, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Round Rock Express (4-9) vs. Oklahoma City Comets (6-7)

Game #14 of 150/First Half #14 of 75/Home #8 of 75

Pitching Probables: RR-RHP Ben Anderson (NR, -.--) vs. OKC-RHP River Ryan (0-0, 4.50)

Saturday, April 11, 2026 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 6:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: With the series tied, 2-2, the Oklahoma City Comets will look for back-to-back wins to take the lead in their six-game series against the Round Rock Express at 6:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets last won back-to-back games during three consecutive wins March 28-31...Tonight is Bluey Night.

Last Game: Four Comets pitchers combined for Oklahoma City's first shutout of the season, and Jack Suwinski homered in the sixth inning to push the Oklahoma City Comets to a 1-0 win against the Round Rock Express Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The OKC pitching staff limited Round Rock to six hits, with only two after the second inning. Starting pitcher Christian Romero recorded five scoreless innings, allowing four hits with two strikeouts. Three relievers followed to cover the final four innings, and Wyatt Mills closed out the game by retiring all six batters between the eighth and ninth innings. The Comets were held to three hits in the win, with Suwinski's dinger providing the only run. Round Rock starting pitcher Cal Quantrill retired the first 12 OKC batters of the game before James Tibbs III connected on a single in the fifth inning.

Today's Probable Pitchers: River Ryan makes his second start of 2026 after missing the entire 2025 season due to recovery from Tommy John surgery...The Dodgers No. 6 prospect per MLB.com and No. 13 prospect per Baseball America made his season debut April 4 at Las Vegas (ND, 4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K)...Prior to that outing, Ryan's last regular season appearance came with the Los Angeles Dodgers Aug. 10, 2024 vs. Pittsburgh. That was his last of four starts with the Dodgers in his MLB debut season, going 1-0 with a 1.33 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and .208 BAA...Prior to joining the Dodgers, Ryan had made five starts with Oklahoma City in 2024, going 0-0 with a 2.76 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and .224 BAA...The Dodgers originally acquired Ryan via trade with San Diego in exchange for IF Matt Beaty March 28, 2022 after he had just converted to a pitcher from an infielder that prior offseason...He is the younger brother of fellow Comets starting pitcher Ryder Ryan.

Logan Allen is scheduled to piggyback Ryan's start and make his third appearance...Over two starts with OKC, Allen is 0-1 with a 7.36 ERA (6 ER in 7.1 IP), 2.59 WHIP and .400 BAA...He signed with the Dodgers as a free agent March 18 after spending the 2025 season with the NC Dinos of the Korean Baseball Organization, going 7-12 with a 4.53 ERA in 32 appearances (31 starts). He struck out 149 batters in 173.0 IP with 16 quality starts. Allen ranked sixth in the KBO in innings and 11th in strikeouts...Allen represented Canada in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, pitching in two games out of the bullpen...Allen is in his 12th pro season after originally being drafted by Boston in the eighth round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of IMG Academy. He has appeared in a total of 45 games in the Majors with San Diego, Cleveland, Baltimore and Arizona over five MLB seasons from 2019-22 and 2024.

Against the Express: 2026: 2-2 2025: 12-6 All-time: 205-159 At OKC: 96-80

The Comets and Express meet for their first of four series this season and first of three series against one another during the first half...Round Rock finished 2025 with a 77-73 record and tied for the PCL lead with a 4.96 ERA with Sacramento...The Comets won the 2025 series between the teams, including winning five of the final six meetings June 17-22 in OKC, with three of the wins coming by one run...Alex Freeland paced the Comets with 25 hits and 17 RBI against the Express last season and the Comets hit 38 homers in the season series, led by five each from Michael Chavis, James Outman and Esteury Ruiz...Over the last five head-to-head series, the Comets' series record is 3-0-2. OKC has not dropped a series to Round Rock since a three-game set July 19-21, 2024 and has not lost a six-game series since Aug. 30-Sept. 4, 2022.

Zero Hour: Friday's shutout victory marked the first for OKC since June 25, 2025 in Sacramento - a 16-0 win - snapping a streak of 85 straight games without a shutout. Oklahoma City's last shutout win at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark came May 2, 2025 against El Paso in a 10-0 victory...Prior to last night, Oklahoma City's last 1-0 win was Sept. 6, 2024 against Sugar Land...Four Comets pitchers combined to hold Round Rock scoreless and to six hits last night after Oklahoma City had allowed six or more runs and 12 or more hits in four of the previous five games. The six hits allowed by OKC last night matched the team's season-low mark from April 3 in Las Vegas.

In the Zone: Oklahoma City and Round Rock combined for one walk in last night's game after combining for 25 walks over the first three games of the series, including 11 Thursday night. The last time OKC and an opponent combined for one walk in a game was May 29, 2024 in Albuquerque during OKC's 6-1 victory.

A Miller's Tale: Noah Miller singled in the eighth inning last night to extend his on-base streak to 13 games as he has reached in every game to start the season. He is tied with teammate James Tibbs III for the longest active on-base streak in the league...Miller has now hit safely in four consecutive games, batting 7-for-13 (.538) for the longest active hitting streak by an OKC player...This is Miller's longest on-base streak since the 2022 season when he reached base in a career-best 24 consecutive games with Single-A Fort Myers (MIN) in the Florida State League...The shortstop paces the Comets with nine walks this season and has 16 total hits through 13 games.

The Third Degree: James Tibbs III was the first OKC player to collect a hit last night in the fifth inning as he also pushed his on-base streak to 13 games. Tibbs joins teammate Noah Miller in reaching base in every game to start the season to lead the PCL...The reigning PCL Player of the Week paces the PCL with 12 extra-base hits, a 1.337 OPS, 47 total bases and 16 runs scored. His seven homers are second-most in the league as is his .887 SLG...However, Tibbs is 2-for-18 with 10 strikeouts over his last five games.

Offensive Remarks: The Comets equaled their season-low mark with three hits last night after they were also limited to three hits April 5 in Las Vegas. It was OKC's lowest hit total in a home game since July 30, 2025 against Salt Lake when the Comets had three hits in a 10-1 loss...Oklahoma City last had three or fewer hits in a victory July 8, 2025 against Sugar Land when OKC had two hits in a 2-1 win in Bricktown...OKC did not record an at-bat with a runner in scoring position for the first time since May 17, 2024 at Sacramento during a 5-1 loss. The team remains 6-for-44 (.136) with RISP over the last six games.

Dinger Details: Jack Suwinski hit his first home run of the season in the sixth inning - a solo shot out to right field - snapping a three-game hitless streak. The homer was his first since Sept. 14, 2025 with Indianapolis against Iowa...The Comets have now homered in five of the last six games and they have hit 16 homers through their first 13 games of 2026 - tied with Las Vegas for most in the league to start the season. Each of OKC's last seven homers and nine of the team's last 10 home runs have been solo shots...On the other hand, the Comets held the Express without a home run last night and have limited Round Rock to one homer over the last three games following a stretch in which the Comets allowed 13 homers over a seven-game span. OKC's 16 homers allowed to start the season are second-most in the PCL.

Fitz Blitz: Ryan Fitzgerald was held 0-for-3 Friday, but still paces the PCL with 22 hits and a .393 AVG to start the season. His 15 RBI are third-most in the league, while his 30 total bases are tied for third...During the current series, Fitzgerald is 7-for-16 (.438) with two doubles and three RBI through the first four games.

Around the Horn: Although the first, and only, run of Friday night's game did not come until the sixth inning, it marked the ninth time in the last 10 games that the Comets scored first. Oklahoma City improved to 4-5 in those games during the stretch and the team is now 4-6 overall this season when scoring first...Following a 31-minute delay due to inclement weather in the area, Friday's game was completed in 2 hours, 3 minutes for the Comets' shortest nine-inning game since May 29, 2024 in Albuquerque (2:03)...The Comets were charged with a season-high four errors Friday for their most in a game since Sept. 17, 2025 in Tacoma (4)...Round Rock pitchers faced just two batters over the minimum, as OKC left only one runner on base for the first time since June 14, 2022 during a 9-3 loss at Reno...After not playing a one-run game through the first nine games of the season, three of the four games during the current series have been decided by one run.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 11, 2026

OKC Comets Game Notes - April 11, 2026 - Oklahoma City Comets

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