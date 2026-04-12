Bees Drop Second Straight Road Series, Suffer 8-3 Defeat

Published on April 11, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







RENO, NEV. - The Salt Lake Bees dropped their second straight road series, as two two-run home runs in the seventh put the game out of reach in an 8-3 loss to Reno in the penultimate game of the series.

Reno 8, Salt Lake 3

WP: Yilber Diaz (2 - 0)

LP: Joey Lucchesi (0 - 1)

Key Performers

Niko Kavadas: 1-3, RBI, BB

Denzer Guzman: 1-4, RBI, BB, K

Yolmer Sanchez: 2-4, 2B, K

Game Summary

Reno rattled Huascar Ynoa early, getting to him after just three days of rest. The home squad strung together three straight singles and brought in two runs on a pair of sac flies to grab an early lead.

Salt Lake answered in the third, knocking Yu-Min Lin out after just 2.2 innings. Lin issued six walks, including a pair with the bases loaded, as the Bees evened things up at two.

The Aces punched back and took their first lead of the game in the fifth inning after Jean Walters doubled in Joey Lucchesi's first appearance as a Bee. Walters came around to score on an errant throw by Sebastian Rivero.

In Lucchesi's second and final inning of work, Ivan Melendez floated a liner into left field, doubling Reno's lead.

Following a leadoff double by Yolmer Sánchez in the seventh, Salt Lake couldn't bring him in, and the game flipped fast in the bottom half of the inning. Hunter Strickland was tagged for back-to-back two-run homers as the home team surged ahead 8-2 and effectively put it out of reach.

The Bees managed to scratch across a run on three hits in the top of the ninth, but it was too little, too late, as the home club secured the series win.

Game Notes

Zach Humphreys recorded his first hit of the 2026 season, making his first start of the year after coming back from the development list. He reached the 150 career hit mark at the Triple-A level with the knock.

Joey Lucchesi made his first appearance as a Bee, finishing with three punchouts in two innings of work.

Nelson Rada extended his hit streak to a team leading four games with his single. Rada has now scored in four straight games and eight of his last nine, with his eight runs on the season tying Christian Moore for second-most on the team.

The Beehive state boys worked six walks in the first three innings, and eight walks in the game, plating two in the top of the third on bases loaded walks, that would boot Lin out of the game after just 2.2 innings. They sit on top of the PCL in team walks with 83.

Angel Perdomo's scoreless one-inning outing is his first of the year in which he hasn't allowed a run, and his first as a Bee. He holds a career 4.13 ERA at the Triple-A level.

Yolmer Sanchez's double was the Bees' only extra-base hit. He is now just eight doubles away from 150 at the Triple-A level.

Huascar Ynoa's four innings of work marked his longest outing since April 14, 2024, when he was with the Gwinnett Stripers. He threw on just three days' rest.

Salt Lake's lone extra-base hit was the second time they've recorded just one in a game this season. They last did so on March 28 in Las Vegas.

Up Next

Salt Lake will look for their second win on the road on Sunday afternoon with the final game of the series starting at 2:05 p.m. MST at Greater Nevada Field.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 11, 2026

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