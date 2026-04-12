Sacramento's April 11 Game vs. Las Vegas Rescheduled as a Doubleheader on Sunday, April 12

Published on April 11, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Tonight's originally scheduled 6:37pm game against the Las Vegas Aviators has been postponed due to inclement weather.

A doubleheader is now scheduled for Sunday, April 12, playing two 7-inning games with the first game starting at 11:05am and the second following 30-45 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Gates will open at 10:30am.

All existing April 12 ticket holders will have access to both games.

Those with tickets for Saturday, April 11 may exchange those tickets for any 2026 regular season River Cats game including Sunday's doubleheader. To exchange the ticket, contact the sales office by emailing tickets@rivercats.com or visit the Sutter Health Park Box Office.







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