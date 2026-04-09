Postgame Notes 4.8 vs. Las Vegas

Published on April 9, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







SACRAMENTO NOTES

- The Sacramento River Cats won tonight's game in walkoff fashion, 8-7...are now 3-1 in walkoff situations so far this season...were 8-1 in walkoff situations last season...are now 3-0 in extras...were 7-2 in extras last season...they now have a four-game winning streak, the second-longest winning streak in the PCL so far this season (SUG, 6-game

win streak from March 28-April 3)...Sac is now tied with Las Vegas and Reno for first in the PCL, at 7-4...three hours and 23 minutes is the longest game so far this season (not including delays).

- The Cats have scored first in every game so far this season...allowed three stolen bases, their most allowed in a game this season...Sacramento allowed three-plus stolen bases in 12 games last season...have hit multiple home runs in three consecutive games for the first time since August 26-28, 2025 at Reno...the Cats had 14 three-plus-homer games in 2025.

- Trevor McDonald made his second start and third appearance of the season but did not factor into the decision of Sacramento's victory...allowed two runs on zero hits, with four walks and two strikeouts in 2.1 innings.

- Will Bednar earned the win, his second of the season in as many appearances...allowed two runs (0 earned) on one hit and fanned one batter in 2.0 innings of work.

- Bryce Eldridge (2-for-5) knocked his first home run of the season, a 399-foot, two-run shot to rightfield...Eldridge played 11 games without homering this season; last season he homered in his first game on April 22.

- Drew Gilbert (1-for-6) recorded his first home run in a River Cats uniform, a solo shot to rightfield...he had 12 homers with Triple-A Syracuse, and 3 with the Giants in 2025.

- Victor Bericoto (1-for-5) launched his second home run of the season, becoming the first River Cat this season to have multiple home runs...the solo shot to straightaway centerfield travelled 404 feet, the longest homer by a River Cat this season.

- Will Brennan (1-for-5) has hit safely in all nine of his games so far this season; four of them being multi-hit games...his nine-game hitting streak is the second longest in the PCL (behind Drew Swift's 10-game streak), and tied for second longest in Triple-A.

LAS VEGAS NOTES

- The Las Vegas Aviators dropped tonight's game in a walkoff 7-8 defeat...marked their first back-to-back losses of the season...Las Vegas had six walkoff losses in 2025, most recently on September 11, 2025 at Reno...six hits tied the Aviators' lowest in a game so far this season (also, April 3 vs. OKC).

- Kade Morris was the starter but did not factor into the decision of the Aviators' defeat...allowed four runs on nine hits (2 HR), with two walks and four strikeouts in 5.0 innings...nine hits is his most since June 7, 2025 at Tacoma where he allowed 13.

- Drew Swift went 1-for-6...he has hit safely in every game this season; his 10-game hitting streak is the longest in the PCL and tied for the longest in Triple-A so far this season...his 14 hits are tied for the fifth-most among PCL batters.

- Henry Bolte (1-for-5) hit an RBI triple in the 11th inning; was his second triple of the season...Bolte had six triples last season in the minors, four in Double-A and two in Triple-A.

- Colby Thomas (2-for-4) has hit safely in every game so far this season, an eight-game hitting streak...also marked his fourth consecutive multi-hit game.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 9, 2026

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