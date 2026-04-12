Sunday's Doubleheader Cancelled, Will Not be Rescheduled

Published on April 12, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Today's doubleheader against the Las Vegas Aviators has been cancelled due to inclement weather and unplayable field conditions.

Yesterday and today's games will not be rescheduled as this is the last time the River Cats face the Aviators during the first half of the season.

Those with tickets for Saturday, April 11 or Sunday, April 12 may exchange those tickets for any 2026 regular season River Cats game. To exchange the ticket, contact the sales office by emailing tickets@rivercats.com or visit the Sutter Health Park Box Office.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 12, 2026

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