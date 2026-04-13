Chihuahuas Rally to Force Extras before Unkind 10th Spells Defeat

Published on April 12, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Albuquerque Isotopes scored 10 runs in the top of the 10th inning Sunday afternoon at Southwest University Park and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 19-12. The 10 runs were one short of the most runs allowed by the Chihuahuas in an inning (11 by Round Rock on May 22, 2016). Albuquerque won five of the six games on the Chihuahuas' first homestand of the season.

The Chihuahuas trailed 6-0 and 8-3 before coming back to go ahead with a seven-run bottom of the seventh. The rally included back-to-back home runs by Nick Solak and Rodolfo Duran, El Paso's first set of back-to-back homers since Tim Locastro and Yonathan Perlaza on September 14, 2025, also against Albuquerque. It was the second time in the series that El Paso took a lead after trailing by five or more runs.

Albuquerque left fielder Ryan Ritter went 1-for-6 with a two-run home run, extending his hitting streak to 28 Triple-A games, tying Mike Tauchman's team record. Sunday's loss for the Chihuahuas dropped their record to 1-3 in extra inning games, while Albuquerque advanced to 1-0.

Team Records: Albuquerque (8-7), El Paso (6-9)

Next Game: Tuesday at 11:05 a.m. Mountain Time at Dell Diamond. El Paso TBA vs. Round Rock TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Albuquerque 19 El Paso 12 - Sunday

WP: Herrera (1-1)

LP: Gillaspie (0-1)

S: None

Time: 3:22

Attn: 5,583







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 12, 2026

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