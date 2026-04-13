Isotopes Score 10 Runs in 10th Inning for Epic 19-12 Win

Published on April 12, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







El Paso, TX - Chad Stevens led off the top of the 10th inning with a tie-breaking, two-run homer to start a massive offensive onslaught, as the Isotopes scored 10 runs in the frame en route to a 19-12 victory on Sunday afternoon at Southwest University Park. The 10th inning was headlined by homers from Stevens and Charlie Condon, as well as a two-run double from Drew Avans.

The Isotopes led 8-3 at the seventh-inning stretch, before El Paso roared back with six runs to take the lead. Albuquerque tied it in the ninth on an RBI double from Vimael Machin. With the victory, the Isotopes won five of six games in the series - with their lone defeat coming Friday after blowing a 5-0 fifth-inning lead.

Topes Scope: - Ryan Ritter connected on a two-run homer in the second inning, which extended his Isotopes hitting streak to 28 games - tied with Mike Tauchman (8/12/16-4/9/17) for the longest in team history. Ritter is slashing .407/.464/.813 with 11 doubles, three triples, 11 homers and 40 RBI during the stretch.

- Ritter's streak marks the longest in the PCL since Reno's Jorge Barrosa had a 29-gamer last year from June 5-July 8.

- Cole Carrigg was 3-for-5, including a three-run triple, his first Triple-A home run, and two stolen bases. He finished a double shy of the cycle. Carrigg is the second Isotopes player since at least 2005 to record a triple, home run and multiple steals in the same contest (also: Alex Castellanos - April 17, 2012 vs. Iowa). Castellanos was 3-for-6 with a double, triple, homer and two swipes in that game.

- Carrigg is 10-for-31 with two doubles, a triple, homer and five steals over a current six-game hitting streak.

- Condon finished 3-for-5, his fifth multi-hit effort in 10 Triple-A games. It is his second contest with two extra-base hits (also: March 28 at Oklahoma City, two homers).

- Vimael Machin recorded his first four-hit performance since May 31, 2025 for Norfolk in Game 1 of a doubleheader vs. Lehigh Valley. Additionally, it was the first time an Isotopes player had four hits in a contest since Braiden Ward on Sept. 20, 2025 vs. Reno.

- Stevens extended his hitting streak to nine games. He is 13-for-33 with five doubles, a homer and four RBI during the stretch. Additionally, Steven has reached base safely in all 12 of his contests this year and 22-straight games overall dating back to Sept. 11, 2025 with Salt Lake.

- Stevens is the first Albuquerque player to produce two hits in an inning since Michael Toglia on Aug. 13, 2025 at Oklahoma City (single and double in the fifth).

- Drew Avans snapped an 0-for-13 drought with a two-run double to cap the 10th inning onslaught. It was his first RBI since his first at-bat of the season on March 27 at Oklahoma City.

- Adael Amador became the eighth Isotopes player since 2005 to score three runs in a game despite not recording a hit (last: Braiden Ward - Aug. 22, 2025 vs. Las Vegas).

- Albuquerque reached double-digit runs in an inning for the 10th time in club history (last: April 14, 2019 at Tacoma - 10 in the ninth). The team record is 11 tallies in a frame, done five times - most recently in 2014 at Salt Lake.

- The Isotopes produced their highest-scoring extra inning in franchise history. The previous record was established on May 19, 2005, when Albuquerque scored six times in the 10th in a 14-11 victory over Las Vegas at Cashman Field.

- Sunday's game is tied for the fourth-highest scoring game between both teams in Isotopes history. It marks the fifth time 31 runs have been totaled, most recently occurring Sept. 10, 2025 when Albuquerque defeated El Paso 21-10.

- Over the last four day games the Isotopes have played in El Paso, Albuquerque has scored a total of 61 runs and 76 hits, with 13 home runs. They have a team batting average of .406 combined in the four contests.

- The Isotopes hit five home runs, their most in a contest since Sept. 17, 2025 at Reno (also five).

- Sunday was the fifth time Albuquerque launched at least five home runs in a game in El Paso (last: Sept. 10, 2025 - five). The most came when the Isotopes blasted six on May 9, 2024 in a 12-8 triumph.

- The Isotopes scored at least six runs in two separate innings of the same game for the first time since June 15, 2022 vs. Salt Lake (seven in the fourth, six in the sixth).

- Albuquerque won five of six games in a series for the first time since Sept. 12-17, 2023, also at El Paso. Similar to today, the Isotopes blew a 7-3 eighth-inning lead in that series finale, before scoring four runs in the 10th for an eventual 11-8 victory. Additionally, this marks the eighth time Albuquerque has claimed a minimum of five contests in a set since MiLB began playing six-game series in 2021.

- The Isotopes had nine extra-base hits Sunday, their most since Sept. 10, 2025 at El Paso when they set a club record with 14.

- The Isotopes are 6-7 in extra-inning contests against El Paso, winning the last three (most recent: 3-2 in 10 frames on June 3, 2025 at ELP). Overall, it was the first time they went to extras since the season finale on Sept. 21, 2025 when they lost 3-2 to Reno in 10 innings.

- Albuquerque earned their first victory when trailing after eight innings or later since Aug. 8, 2025, when they plated two runs in ninth, 10th and 11th apiece to defeat Round Rock 9-8 at home.

- The Isotopes scored 58 runs this week, their most in a series since May 2-7, 2023 vs. Sugar Land (62). Albuquerque slashed .329/.397/.603 with 16 doubles, three triples, 14 homers against El Paso after compiling a .209/.308/.280 mark with eight doubles, one triple, one home run and a total of 11 runs scored in the previous six-game series vs. Reno.

- Nick Solak and Rodolfo Duran started the seventh inning with home runs for the Chihuahuas, the first set of back-to-back blasts by an Isotopes opponent since Tim Locastro and Yonathan Perlaza on Sept. 13, 2025, also at Southwest University Park.

On Deck: The Isotopes host the Oklahoma City Comets in the opener of a six-game series on Tuesday at 6:35 pm. Neither team has announced a probable starting pitcher.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 12, 2026

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