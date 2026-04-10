Machin, Bullpen Power Albuquerque Past El Paso, 6-1

Published on April 10, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







El Paso, TX - With the Isotopes clinging to a 2-1 lead in the top of the sixth inning, Vimael Machin sent a drive over the right-center field wall for a grand slam, breaking the contest open as Albuquerque ended up with a 6-1 victory on Thursday night at Southwest University Park. The Isotopes have won the first three meetings of this six-game series.

Topes Scope: - Machin connected on his fourth career grand slam, and first since July 19, 2021 when he was playing for the Las Vegas Aviators in a contest against El Paso. All of Machin's six RBI this year have come courtesy of a pair of hits in the sixth inning or later (two-run double vs. Reno on April 2, grand slam tonight).

- Machin's grand slam slam was the first for Albuquerque since Owen Miller on Aug. 19, 2025 vs. Las Vegas in the seventh inning. It was the fourth slam by an Isotopes player at Southwest University Park (also: Drew Weeks - July 11, 2019; Sam Hilliard - July 12, 2019; Julio Carreras - June 6, 2025).

- Ryan Ritter singled in the sixth to extend his hitting streak to 26 games, two away from tying Mike Tauchman for the longest in Isotopes history. He is slashing .425/.480/.832 with 10 doubles, three triples, 10 homers and 38 RBI in the stretch that began May 14, 2025.

- Nicky Lopez was 2-for-4 with a double, his fourth consecutive game with a two-bagger. It is the first time in Lopez's professional career that he has recorded an extra-base hit in four-straight contests.

- Chad Stevens was 2-for-3, extending his hitting streak to seven games. He is 9-for-23 with three doubles during the stretch. Additionally, Stevens has reached base in all 10 contests as an Isotope, and 20-straight contests overall dating back to Sept. 11, 2025 with the Salt Lake Bees.

- Keegan Thompson started a bullpen game and did not allow a hit over 4.0 innings, his longest outing since May 2, 2025 with Triple-A Iowa vs. Buffalo (also 4.0 IP). Thompson's effort marks the 12th time since 2005 (MLB Database) that an Isotopes pitcher has completed an outing with at least four hitless frames (last: Ty Blach - April 18, 2024 at El Paso, 4.0 perfect innings).

- The Isotopes pitching staff allowed their fewest hits in a nine-inning game since July 19, 2025 vs. Reno (also four). Additionally, it was their least amount of knocks relented in a nine-inning contest at El Paso since May 5, 2017 (two).

- Since committing a total of six errors in the first two games of the season, Albuquerque has just one miscue over their last 10 contests, a ninth-inning blunder by Adael Amador on Wednesday.

- Albuquerque has claimed the first three games of a series for the first time since Sept. 12-14, 2023, also at El Paso. Overall, it is the sixth time the Isotopes have accomplished the feat since Minor League baseball switched to a six-game series format beginning with the 2021 season.

- The Isotopes have won the first three contests of a set in El Paso for the third time in club history. In addition to the aforementioned 2023 victories, they also did it from Sept. 2-4, 2016, as they ended up sweeping the Chihuahuas in a four-game series to finish that campaign.

- Albuquerque has won three consecutive games for the first time since Aug. 30-Sept. 2, 2025, when they won the final two contests in Sugar Land, then the series opener at home vs. Round Rock.

- The Isotopes held their opponent to one run or fewer for the fourth time already this season, after accomplishing the feat on just four occassions for the entirety of 2025. Albuquerque has allowed just 14 total hits over the first three game of this series, a .149 batting average for the Chihuahuas.

- Albuquerque has scored 27 runs over their last three contests after plating a combined total of 24 runs in the first nine games of the season.

- The Isotopes plated six runs in an inning for the second consecutive day, tying a season-high. They scored six times in the fourth on Wednesday.

- Albuquerque is 16-for-34 with runners in scoring position this series, while El Paso is 3-for-17.

On Deck: Right-handed pitcher Gabriel Hughes is slated to toe the rubber on Friday for Albuquerque, who will aim for a fourth consecutive victory. El Paso will counter with right-hander Griffin Canning on a Major League rehab assignment. First pitch from Southwest University Park is set for 6:35 pm MT.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.