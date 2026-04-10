Aces Rally Past Bees Despite Early Lead, 10-5

Published on April 10, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







RENO, NEV. - The Salt Lake Bees saw a 3-1 lead evaporate after the Reno Aces scored nine of its 10 runs from the fifth inning on as Salt Lake dropped its fifth game in a row falling to 3-9 on the season.

Reno 10, Salt Lake 5

WP: Kohl Drake (1 - 0)

LP: Sam Aldegheri (0 - 2)

Key Performers

Jose Siri: 2-5, HR, 2 RBI, R, K

Nick Madrigal: 2-5, 2B, RBI, R

Niko Kavadas: 2-4, 2B, RBI

Game Summary

Salt Lake entered Thursday night still searching for its first road win of the season. Lefty Sam Aldegheri cruised the first two innings without allowing a run while Salt Lake took a 2-0 lead as Trey Mancini slashed his third double of the year for the teams first hit of the night followed by Niko Kavadas who drove him in with a single to center.

The offense stayed productive in the third as Sebastián Rivero laced a double down the line and came around to score on a Nick Madrigal double, extending the lead to 2-0. Reno answered in the bottom half as Ryan Waldschmidt tripled home a run to cut the deficit in half.

After both teams traded quiet innings, the Bees added on in the fifth when José Siri launched a solo home run to right field on an 0-2 pitch, pushing the lead to 3-1.

That momentum quickly flipped in the bottom of the inning. Waldschmidt struck again, this time with a solo homer, before Aramis Garcia delivered the biggest blow on a three-run shot to right that capped a four-run inning and gave Reno a 5-3 lead.

Reno continued to apply pressure in the sixth, tacking on another run with an RBI double from Anderdson Rojas to stretch the advantage to 6-3.

The Bees made one last push in the seventh. Donovan Walton and Madrigal each singled to set the table before Siri drove in a run with a base hit. Vaughn Grissom followed with an infield RBI single of his own, trimming the deficit to 6-5 and putting the tying run in scoring position. But the rally stalled, leaving the bases loaded.

The Aces answered immediately in the bottom half, scoring twice on an RBI double from Garcia and a run-scoring fielder's choice to extend the lead to 8-5. Reno then put the game out of reach in the eighth, as a pair of walks and a single by Waldschmidt loaded the bases ahead of a two-run double from LuJames Groover that made it 10-5.

Salt Lake was retired in order in the ninth, sealing the loss.

Game Notes

Salt Lake remains winless on the road dropping its sixth consecutive road game to start the season coming one shy of the most since 2014, when the Bees dropped seven in a row.

The Bees have now allowed nine or more runs in four straight games, including double-digit totals in back-to-back contests, and have been outscored 33-17 through the first three games of the series. Salt Lake has surrendered 104 runs through its first 12 games, the most in the PCL at that point since 2011, when the Colorado Springs Sky Sox allowed 111.

Salt Lake recorded its second most hits on the year with 11 on Thursday night, marking the third time this season the Bees have tallied double-digit hits, though they fell to 1-2 in those games. Meanwhile, the pitching staff allowed 14 hits for the second straight contest, tying a season high, as Salt Lake dropped to 1-8 when surrendering 10 or more hits.

Nick Madrigal recorded his third straight multi-hit game, going 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored, and an RBI. The double marked his first of the season, while he also crossed the plate for the third consecutive game. In April, Madrigal is batting .381 (8-for-21) with four RBI and four runs scored.

Jose Siri tied Nelson Rada for the team-high in multi-hit games with his fourth of the year going 2-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored. Siri belted his second home run of the year to the opposite field, tying Denzer Guzman, Trey Mancini and Donovan Walton for the team lead.

Vaughn Grissom extended his hitting streak nine games on Thursday tabbing a hit in all nine games of his Major League rehab assignment. Grissom holds the second longest hitting streak in the Pacific Coast League behind only Will Brennan (10) of Sacramento while tying for the second longest in Triple-A. Since joining the Bees on March 31, Grissom is batting .343 (12-for-35) with five RBI, two doubles and a .761 OPS.

Trey Mancini extended his streak to six straight games with both a hit and a run scored, tying Hyeseong Kim (Oklahoma City) for the longest active scoring streak in the league. Mancini is now batting .344 (11-for-32) through 10 games with the Bees, marking the highest batting average of his Triple-A career over his first 10 games of a season.

Niko Kavadas tied a team-high with his third double of the year notching his first multi-hit game of the season going 2-for-4 with his team-leading seventh RBI of the year.

Donovan Walton hit safely for the third game in a row with his second multi-hit effort in 2026 after his three-hit night in Las Vegas on Opening Day. In 36 games against Reno, Walton is batting .359 (46-for-128) with 10 home runs and 37 RBI with a 1.124 OPS.

Sam Aldegheri tied Wednesday's starter Walbert Urena for the longest start by a Bees pitcher in 2026 with five innings or work. Through the first four frames, Aldegheri allowed only one run and four hits until the fifth when Reno plated four on the left hander. Aldegheri notched a Triple-A career best five strikeouts while giving up five runs on seven hits with two walks.

Up Next

Salt Lake will look to snatch its first road win of the season on Friday night looking to avoid a series defeat with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. MST at Greater Nevada Field.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 10, 2026

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