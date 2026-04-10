Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Sugar Land

Published on April 10, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 4/10 at Sugar Land

FIRST PITCH - 5:05 PM at Constellation Field - Sugar Land, TX

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Casey Lawrence (0-1, 4.91) vs. Sugar Land RHP Peter Lambert (0-0, 2.08)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

DIGITAL PRESS BOX - Digital game notes and rosters can be found at the Rainiers Virtual Press Box

Today's game notes and starting lineups are attached.

THE RAINIERS: Fell 3-2 to Sugar Land in 12 innings on Thursday night...the Space Cowboys jumped out to an early lead with a two-run home run from Jack Winkler in the bottom of the first inning, but Tacoma leveled the score in the top of the second with an RBI single from Carson Taylor and a sacrifice fly from Jakson Reetz to tie the game at two...both teams were kept off the board until the 12th inning as Tacoma's bullpen combined for 8.2 scoreless innings...in the bottom of the 12th, Kellen Strahm singled to right field to score James Nelson and win the game for Sugar Land.

NO HITS FOR YOU: In Thursday's 3-2 loss at Sugar Land, RHP Houston Roth threw 2.2 hitless innings of relief...Roth has thrown 7.1 hitless innings to open the season, the most innings by a minor league pitcher this year without allowing a hit...RHP Blas Castaño added 1.1 hitless innings of his own on Thursday, adding up to 5.2 hitless innings to open the season, tied for the third-most hitless innings in the minors...Castaño has made five appearances this year, tied for the most in the minor leagues among pitchers who have yet to surrender a hit.

PITCHER'S DUELS DOWN IN TEXAS: This week's series between Tacoma and Sugar Land have been low-scoring affairs, with 10 combined runs scored over the first three games...in the first 12 games of the season, Sugar Land has scored 43 runs and allowed 29, totaling for 72 runs scored in games Sugar Land has played...Tacoma has scored 47 and allowed 51, totaling 98 runs, the two lowest run totals in the Pacific Coast League...PCL teams have played 20 games with five-or-fewer combined runs this season, with the Tacoma/Sugar Land series accounting for three of them...overall, Tacoma or Sugar Land have been involved in 11 of those 20 games.

BROCK'S DOUBLE-DOUBLE: INF Brock Rodden connected on a pair of doubles in Wednesday's 3-1 win, tying his career-high for the second time this season and fourth time in his career...Rodden has hit six doubles this season, the most in the Pacific Coast League and tied for the ninth-most extra-base hits in the league...Rodden has collected a hit in 10 of 12 games this season, with a pair of multi-hit games...five of Rodden's six doubles have come on the road, where he is hitting .333 (8x24).

LOVING THE LONG BALL: The Rainiers have hit 12 home runs this season, tied for the 10th-most in Triple-A...the Rainiers have scored 47 runs this season, 21 of which have been driven in on home runs...the Rainiers have scored 44.6% of their runs via home run this year, the fourth-highest ratio in Triple-A, trailing: Sugar Land - 48.8% (43R, 21 off HR), St. Paul - 48.9% (43R, 21 off HR) and Iowa - 57% (77R, 44 off HR).

THE WONDERS OF WISDOM: INF Patrick Wisdom hit his eighth home run of the season on Wednesday night, the most in the minor leagues...Wisdom's eight home runs are tied for the most by a minor leaguer through his team's first 11 games of the season since 2005, (also: Salt Lake's Jo Adell in 2023 and Harrisburg's Rhett Wiseman in 2019)...in addition to home runs, Wisdom is the PCL's leader in RBI (16), ranking second with a .878 SLG, 36 total bases, tied for second with eight extra-base hits and third with a 1.298 OPS...Wisdom has also drawn nine walks, tied for the 10th-most in the league.

BULLPEN BRINGING IT: Through 12 games, Tacoma's bullpen has been an area of strength, sporting a 2.45 ERA, the second-best in Triple-A, trailing only Sugar Land's 2.41 bullpen ERA...the Rainiers' 2.45 bullpen ERA is the best through 11 games since the 2016 Rainiers' bullpen had a 2.04 ERA after 12 games...Tacoma's bullpen has allowed only one home run through 11 games, one of two Triple-A bullpens to allow one-or-fewer long balls this season (trailing Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, zero HR allowed)...the Rainiers bullpen has surrendered the third-fewest hits in Triple-A (34), logging the fewest innings (51.1) in the league.

HIT IT, MASTRO: The Mariners sent INF Miles Mastrobuoni to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment on Wednesday...Mastrobuoni, 30, was placed on the Mariners' 10-Day Injured List on March 25 (retroactive to March 22) with a right calf strain...Mastrobuoni hit .250 with four doubles, one home run and 12 RBI in 76 games with Seattle in 2025...in 31 games with Tacoma last year, he hit .296 with 11 doubles and a triple with 18 RBI...Mastrobuoni also represented Italy in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in two games.

OTHER PITCHING POINTS: Tacoma pitchers have combined to strike out 114 hitters through the first 12 games, good for the second-most in the PCL...the strikeouts have remained consistent, with at least seven strikeouts in each of the first 12 games...the Rainiers are one of two Triple-A teams to record at least seven strikeouts in each of the first 11 games, joining Jacksonville...Tacoma has issued just 45 walks this season, tied for the third-fewest in Triple-A.

SWEET LIKE SUGAR (LAND): The Rainiers head down to Sugar Land, TX for their lone trip to Constellation Field this season and first of two series against the Space Cowboys in 2026...Tacoma went 6-6 against Sugar Land last season, winning their lone series at Sugar Land, four games to two...Tacoma pitchers had plenty of success against the Space Cowboys lineup, sporting a team 3.99 ERA and 1.32 WHIP against Sugar Land, their best against any opponent in 2025...Sugar Land batted .241 against Tacoma last season, the Rainiers' best opponent batting average in 2025.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners had Thursday off as they return home to open a four-game series against the Houston Astros tonight at T-Mobile Park...Emerson Hancock is scheduled to get the start for Seattle against Tatsuya Imai







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 10, 2026

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