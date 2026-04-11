Castañon's Clutch Homer Snaps Chihuahuas' Losing Streak
Published on April 10, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
Marcos Castañon hit a pinch-hit, game-ending home run to end the El Paso Chihuahuas' 10-8 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes Friday night at Southwest University Park. It was the Chihuahuas' first home win of the season and it ended their four-game losing streak.
San Diego Padres pitcher Griffin Canning started and allowed one run in 3.1 innings on MLB Injury Rehab. Canning's allowed two earned runs in 5.2 total innings on his rehab assignment. Evan Fitterer pitched a perfect sixth inning and hasn't allowed any runs in in six innings this season, with eight strikeouts and only one walk.
The Chihuahuas trailed 5-0 before scoring seven runs in a 12-batter bottom of the fifth inning. El Paso second baseman Clay Dungan had three hits Friday after starting the season 0-for-16. Shortstop Mason McCoy went 1-for-4 with a three-run double and he has six RBIs in the series. Castañon's walk-off home run was the 20th in Chihuahuas history.
Box Score: Gameday: Isotopes 8, Chihuahuas 10 Final Score (04/10/2026)
Team Records: Albuquerque (6-7), El Paso (6-7)
Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque TBA vs. El Paso LHP JP Sears (1-0, 4.82). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
Pacific Coast League Stories from April 10, 2026
- Bees Belt Three Home Runs, Snap Five-Game Skid in 6-3 Win - Salt Lake Bees
- El Paso Claims 10-8 Triumph on Walk-off, Three-Run Homer - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Castañon's Clutch Homer Snaps Chihuahuas' Losing Streak - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Five Aces Record Multiple Hits But Bees Snatch Victory - Reno Aces
- Round Rock Shut out by Oklahoma City, 1-0 - Round Rock Express
- Eighth Inning Sinks Tacoma in 5-2 Loss to Sugar Land - Tacoma Rainiers
- Four-Run Eighth Pushes Space Cowboys to 5-2 Win - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Sugar Land - Tacoma Rainiers
- OKC Comets Game Notes - April 10, 2026 - Oklahoma City Comets
- Aces Rally Past Bees Despite Early Lead, 10-5 - Salt Lake Bees
- Postgame Notes 4.9 vs. Las Vegas - Sacramento River Cats
- Strahm Walk-Off Lifts Space Cowboys in Extras - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Aces Surge from Fifth Inning on in 10-5 Victory over Bees - Reno Aces
- Rainiers Suffer 3-2 Loss to Space Cowboys in 12 Innings - Tacoma Rainiers
- Machin, Bullpen Power Albuquerque Past El Paso, 6-1 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Late Rally Falls Short - Oklahoma City Comets
- Waldron Pitches Well in Loss Thursday - El Paso Chihuahuas
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.