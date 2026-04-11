Castañon's Clutch Homer Snaps Chihuahuas' Losing Streak

Published on April 10, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







Marcos Castañon hit a pinch-hit, game-ending home run to end the El Paso Chihuahuas' 10-8 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes Friday night at Southwest University Park. It was the Chihuahuas' first home win of the season and it ended their four-game losing streak.

San Diego Padres pitcher Griffin Canning started and allowed one run in 3.1 innings on MLB Injury Rehab. Canning's allowed two earned runs in 5.2 total innings on his rehab assignment. Evan Fitterer pitched a perfect sixth inning and hasn't allowed any runs in in six innings this season, with eight strikeouts and only one walk.

The Chihuahuas trailed 5-0 before scoring seven runs in a 12-batter bottom of the fifth inning. El Paso second baseman Clay Dungan had three hits Friday after starting the season 0-for-16. Shortstop Mason McCoy went 1-for-4 with a three-run double and he has six RBIs in the series. Castañon's walk-off home run was the 20th in Chihuahuas history.

Box Score: Gameday: Isotopes 8, Chihuahuas 10 Final Score (04/10/2026)

Team Records: Albuquerque (6-7), El Paso (6-7)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque TBA vs. El Paso LHP JP Sears (1-0, 4.82). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 10, 2026

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