Strahm Walk-Off Lifts Space Cowboys in Extras

Published on April 10, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - A fast start gave way to a tightly contested battle that remained deadlocked deep into extras before the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (7-5) broke through for a 3-2 walk-off win over the Tacoma Rainiers (6-6) on Thursday night in 12 innings. Highlights of tonight's game can be found here.

After neither team scored in the first two extra frames, Sugar Land finally delivered the decisive blow in the bottom of the 12th. César Salazar started the inning as the placed runner at second and had a chance to score on a base hit to right by James Nelson, but right fielder Brennan Davis made a perfect throw home to cut down Salazar and keep the game tied. With a chance to end it, Kellen Strahm lined a single to right field, bringing home Nelson and securing the walk-off victory. The hit marked Strahm's second walk-off of the season and snapped the Space Cowboys' four-game skid.

Sugar Land wasted no time getting on the board in the bottom of the first. Jax Biggers led things off with a single to right field and quickly swiped second to move into scoring position. Two batters later, Jack Winkler jumped on a pitch from RHP Dane Dunning and drove it out for his first home run of the season, giving the Space Cowboys an early 2-0 advantage.

Tacoma answered in the top of the second. After two of the first three hitters were hit by pitches, Carson Taylor lined a single to center field to bring in a run and move another runner to third. With runners on the corners, Jakson Reetz lifted a deep fly ball to center, allowing the tying run to score and evening the game at 2-2.

From there, pitching and defense took center stage. RHP Spencer Arrighetti delivered a strong outing, tossing six innings while allowing just four hits and two runs, striking out seven. The right-hander finished his night in dominant fashion, retiring 13 of the final 14 batters he faced, including the last eight in a row.

Neither side could break the tie through the remainder of regulation, as both bullpens held firm and kept the game locked at 2-2 into extra innings. For the Space Cowboys, RHP Anthony Maldonado turned in 2.0 scoreless frames, pitching a clean ninth and 10th, before RHP Jayden Murray handled the 11th, and LHP Tom Cosgrove (W, 2-1) fired a scoreless 12th. Bottom of Form

NOTABLE:

- RHP Spencer Arrighetti turned in the second quality start of the season for the Space Cowboys tossing six innings while allowing just four hits and two runs, striking out seven.

- With his walk-off single in the 12th, OF Kellen Strahm delivered his second walk off of the season. His other came on March 28 vs. Round Rock in the 10th.

- Thursday night's 12-inning game is tied for the longest game, in innings, in Space Cowboys affiliated history. It's the first time the Space Cowboys have played 12 innings since September 9, 2022 @ Round Rock, and the first 12-inning game played at Constellation Field in affiliated history.

- The Space Cowboy bullpen threw six shutout innings on Thursday night, pushing their ERA down to 2.41, the lowest bullpen ERA in Triple A.

- Sugar Land now leads the Pacific Coast League defensively in double plays with 14 after turning a twin killing in the eighth.

Sugar Land continues their six-game series against Tacoma on Friday night. RHP Peter Lambert is scheduled to start for the Space Cowboys against RHP Casey Lawerence for a 7:05 pm first pitch. The game can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 10, 2026

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