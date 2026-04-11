Five Aces Record Multiple Hits But Bees Snatch Victory
Published on April 10, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
RENO, NV - The Reno Aces were tasked with climbing out of a 4-0 deficit after three innings and, though they scored three times in the middle frames, the Salt Lake Bees took the 6-3 victory.
All the offense the Bees (4-9) needed was scored through the first three frames, including two runs in the second. The Aces (8-5) reached the scoreboard for the first time in the fourth, doing so with one swing of the bat. Leaving the yard was Ivan Melendez, as his first dinger of the season marked the fifth straight contest that Reno has slugged a homer.
Two more runs scored in the fifth, both crossing the plate thanks to a bases loaded two-RBI single from LuJames Groover. That gives Groover a total of 11 RBI this series, and a team-leading 16 for the campaign. Groover has driven in at least one RBI in all four games of the series, the longest active streak in the PCL.
Despite those two runs, they were not enough to counter the one scored by Salt Lake in the top of the fifth and the insurance tally they added in sixth.
Taking the loss for the Aces was starter Dylan Ray (1-2), as he allowed four runs on six hits in four innings with two walks and a season-high seven strikeouts.
Five different Aces were responsible for Reno's 10 hits in the contest, which were highlighted by Melendez's home run and Groover's 2-for-4 effort with two RBI.
Reno will have to wait for tomorrow to potentially clinch the series, as game five of the set gets underway at Greater Nevada Field at 4:05 p.m. PT.
-ACES-
Pacific Coast League Stories from April 10, 2026
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