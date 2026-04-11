Eighth Inning Sinks Tacoma in 5-2 Loss to Sugar Land

Published on April 10, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - The Tacoma Rainiers (6-7) fell to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (8-5) by a score of 5-2 in game four to even the series at two apiece. Casey Lawrence worked into the eighth inning, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five. Patrick Wisdom started the scoring when he crushed his ninth home run of the season, the most in Minor League Baseball. Brock Rodden smacked two doubles for the second time this series and the third time this season.

The starters stole the show early on Friday night. Casey Lawrence and Peter Lambert both worked a perfect first frame and Brock Rodden became the first baserunner of the contest when he doubled in the top of the second. Lawrence and Lambert traded scoreless frames with the only true scoring threat coming in the bottom of the third. Kellen Strahm and César Salazar poked back-to-back singles to put runners on the corners for the Space Cowboys with one out. They were stranded there as Lawrence got a flyout and a groundout to keep the game scoreless after three.

Tacoma broke the deadlock as Patrick Wisdom (9) tattooed his second home run of the series over the wall in right-center field, giving the Rainiers a 1-0 lead. The solo shot marks his ninth home run of the season, the most by any minor leaguer in 2026 so far.

Sugar Land tied the game thanks to a solo shot off the bat of Jack Winkler (2). The second baseman smacked a fastball over the scoreboard on the left field wall, making it 1-1.

Lawrence became the first Rainiers starter to pitch into the eighth inning this season on Friday night. The veteran right-hander allowed three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five across 7.0 IP.

The Space Cowboys took the lead in the bottom of the eighth. Strahm roped a double into left to lead-off the inning. Salazar worked a walk and the pair advanced on a wild pitch, putting two runners in scoring position with no outs. Jax Biggers worked a walk and on ball four, the ball got away and Strahm took advantage of it. The center fielder scampered home to give Sugar Land their first lead of the game, 2-1. Salazar advanced to third on the wild pitch and Biggers stole second to make it second and third for Winkler. The lefty smacked a ball back up the middle for a single, bringing home both Salazar and Biggers, extending the lead to three. The Space Cowboys were not done there as CJ Alexander walked and two batters later, James Nelson drove a single into shallow right field. Winkler came around to score from second, making it 5-1 Sugar Land.

Down to their last three outs and needing four to keep the game alive, Tacoma made some noise but ultimately fell short. With one out, Rodden smacked his second double of the night into left-center field. Brennen Davis worked a walk and Victor Labrada was plunked, loading the bases for Jhonny Pereda. The backstop brought Rodden home from third with a sacrifice-fly to left, cutting the lead to three. That was all the Rainiers could muster as they dropped game four by a final score of 5-2.

Tacoma looks to retake the series lead Saturday afternoon. RHP Randy Dobnak will get the ball for the Rainiers and Sugar Land will send RHP Miguel Ullola to the mound. First pitch is set for 4:05 pm (PT).

POSTGAME NOTES:

INF Patrick Wisdom hit his ninth home run of the season Friday night, the most in the minor leagues through the first 13 games...the California native finished 2-for-4 with a home run, RBI, and a run...the nine home runs are tied for the most by a minor league hitter through their team's first 13 games since 2005 (also: Joey Loperfido - 2024 Sugar Land) INF Brock Rodden smacked two doubles Friday night, the second time he has done so this series...the switch-hitter finished 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk, and a run...his eight doubles on the season are the most in the PCL...this is the third time Rodden has recorded two doubles in a single game this season with the second coming on Wednesday night, April 8th. RHP Casey Lawrence is the first PCL pitcher at 38 years or older to throw 7.0 innings with at least five strikeouts since César Valdez did so on May 3, 2023 against Tacoma...Lawrence is just the fourth Triple-A pitcher to throw 7.0 innings this season and the second Rainiers starter to do so (also: Gabriel Mosser, April 7 at Sugar Land) INF Colt Emerson smacked a single Friday night, going 1-for-4...the Mariners' top prospect (MLB Pipeline) has tallied a hit in nine of the 11 games he's played in.

Eighth Inning Sinks Tacoma in 5-2 Loss to Sugar Land SUGAR LAND, TX - The Tacoma Rainiers (6-7) fell to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (8-5) by a score of 5-2 in game four to even the series at two apiece. Casey Lawrence worked into the eighth inning, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five. Patrick Wisdom started the scoring when he crushed his ninth home run of the season, the most in Minor League Baseball. Brock Rodden smacked two doubles for the second time this series and the third time this season. The starters stole the show early on Friday night. Casey Lawrence and Peter Lambert both worked a perfect first frame and Brock Rodden became the first baserunner of the contest when he doubled in the top of the second. Lawrence and Lambert traded scoreless frames with the only true scoring threat coming in the bottom of the third. Kellen Strahm and César Salazar poked back-to-back singles to put runners on the corners for the Space Cowboys with one out. They were stranded there as Lawrence got a flyout and a groundout to keep the game scoreless after three. Tacoma broke the deadlock as Patrick Wisdom (9) tattooed his second home run of the series over the wall in right-center field, giving the Rainiers a 1-0 lead. The solo shot marks his ninth home run of the season, the most by any minor leaguer in 2026 so far. Sugar Land tied the game thanks to a solo shot off the bat of Jack Winkler (2). The second baseman smacked a fastball over the scoreboard on the left field wall, making it 1-1. Lawrence became the first Rainiers starter to pitch into the eighth inning this season on Friday night. The veteran right-hander allowed three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five across 7.0 IP. The Space Cowboys took the lead in the bottom of the eighth. Strahm roped a double into left to lead-off the inning. Salazar worked a walk and the pair advanced on a wild pitch, putting two runners in scoring position with no outs. Jax Biggers worked a walk and on ball four, the ball got away and Strahm took advantage of it. The center fielder scampered home to give Sugar Land their first lead of the game, 2-1. Salazar advanced to third on the wild pitch and Biggers stole second to make it second and third for Winkler. The lefty smacked a ball back up the middle for a single, bringing home both Salazar and Biggers, extending the lead to three. The Space Cowboys were not done there as CJ Alexander walked and two batters later, James Nelson drove a single into shallow right field. Winkler came around to score from second, making it 5-1 Sugar Land. Down to their last three outs and needing four to keep the game alive, Tacoma made some noise but ultimately fell short. With one out, Rodden smacked his second double of the night into left-center field. Brennen Davis worked a walk and Victor Labrada was plunked, loading the bases for Jhonny Pereda. The backstop brought Rodden home from third with a sacrifice-fly to left, cutting the lead to three. That was all the Rainiers could muster as they dropped game four by a final score of 5-2. Tacoma looks to retake the series lead Saturday afternoon. RHP Randy Dobnak will get the ball for the Rainiers and Sugar Land will send RHP Miguel Ullola to the mound. First pitch is set for 4:05 pm (PT). POSTGAME NOTES:

* INF Patrick Wisdom hit his ninth home run of the season Friday night, the most in the minor leagues through the first 13 games...the California native finished 2-for-4 with a home run, RBI, and a run...the nine home runs are tied for the most by a minor league hitter through their team's first 13 games since 2005 (also: Joey Loperfido - 2024 Sugar Land) * INF Brock Rodden smacked two doubles Friday night, the second time he has done so this series...the switch-hitter finished 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk, and a run...his eight doubles on the season are the most in the PCL...this is the third time Rodden has recorded two doubles in a single game this season with the second coming on Wednesday night, April 8th. * RHP Casey Lawrence is the first PCL pitcher at 38 years or older to throw 7.0 innings with at least five strikeouts since César Valdez did so on May 3, 2023 against Tacoma...Lawrence is just the fourth Triple-A pitcher to throw 7.0 innings this season and the second Rainiers starter to do so (also: Gabriel Mosser, April 7 at Sugar Land) * INF Colt Emerson smacked a single Friday night, going 1-for-4...the Mariners' top prospect (MLB Pipeline) has tallied a hit in nine of the 11 games he's played in.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.