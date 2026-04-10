OKC Comets Game Notes - April 10, 2026

Published on April 10, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Round Rock Express (4-8) vs. Oklahoma City Comets (5-7)

Game #13 of 150/First Half #13 of 75/Home #7 of 75

Pitching Probables: RR-RHP Cal Quantrill (1-1, 9.00) vs. OKC-RHP Christian Romero (0-1, 11.37)

Friday, April 10, 2026 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets will try to even their series against the Round Rock Express at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets trail the Express in the six-game series, 2-1, after losing lost back-to-back games. The Comets are now 1-4 in the last five games and 2-6 in the last eight games...Tonight is First Responders Night with postgame fireworks presented by the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets fell to the Round Rock Express, 6-5, Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets jumped in front with two runs in the first inning on a single from Ryan Ward. The Express tallied runs in both the third and fifth innings to pull even. OKC then retook the lead in the bottom of the fifth on a RBI double by Ryan Fitzgerald. Round Rock responded with three runs in the sixth inning. Willie MacIver hit a solo home run to tie the score. Later with the bases loaded, two outs and an 0-2 count, Justin Foscue doubled in two runs to put the Express ahead, 5-3. The Express plated another run with two outs in the seventh inning on an infield single. The Comets trimmed the deficit to one run in the seventh inning, scoring two runs on back-to-back singles from Fitzgerald and Zach Ehrhard. The Comets went on to load the bases, but struck out twice and flew out. Despite a leadoff single in the bottom of the ninth inning by Ehrhard, the Comets were unable to erase the deficit.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Christian Romero (0-1) makes his third appearance and second start with OKC during his third season with the team...Romero piggybacked River Ryan in his last outing April 4 in Las Vegas, receiving a loss after 2.1 innings of relief, while allowing five runs on six hits with three walks and two strikeouts...In his first start of the year March 29 against Albuquerque in OKC, he allowed three runs on three hits with two walks, a hit by pitch and two strikeouts across 4.0 innings in OKC...Romero split the 2025 season between Oklahoma City and High-A Great Lakes and went 1-1 with a 4.91 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and .228 BAA in nine starts with OKC...The Dodgers signed Romero as a minor league free agent Jan. 15, 2021 out of Mexico.

Against the Express: 2026: 1-2 2025: 12-6 All-time: 204-159 At OKC: 95-80

The Comets and Express meet for their first of four series this season and first of three series against one another during the first half...Round Rock finished 2025 with a 77-73 record and tied for the PCL lead with a 4.96 ERA with Sacramento...The Comets won the 2025 series between the teams, including winning five of the final six meetings June 17-22 in OKC, with three of the wins coming by one run...Alex Freeland paced the Comets with 25 hits and 17 RBI against the Express last season and the Comets hit 38 homers in the season series, led by five each from Michael Chavis, James Outman and Esteury Ruiz...Over the last five head-to-head series, the Comets' series record is 3-0-2. OKC has not dropped a series to Round Rock since a three-game set July 19-21, 2024 and has not lost a six-game series since Aug. 30-Sept. 4, 2022.

Unfamiliar Territory: Following a 3-1 start, the Comets are 1-4 in the last five games and 2-6 over the last eight games...At 5-7 overall, Oklahoma City has its most losses through the first 12 games of a season since 2021 when OKC started 3-9...The Comets are two games below .500 for the first time since Aug. 11, 2024 (56-58). Oklahoma City was last three games below .500 Aug. 10, 2024 (55-58)...The Comets have held a lead in six of their seven losses and have led by at least two runs in four of the last six defeats.

Fitz Blitz: Ryan Fitzgerald picked up his seventh multi-hit game of the season Thursday, including his second four-hit game, going 4-for-5 with a double, two RBI, a stolen base and scoring a run. He also finished with four hits March 31 at Las Vegas...Fitzgerald became the second Oklahoma City hitter with multiple four-hit games this season, joining James Tibbs III. Fitzgerald also recorded the sixth four-hit game of the season by a Comets hitter...During the current series, Fitzgerald is 7-for-13 (.538) with two doubles and three RBI through the first three games...Overall this season, Fitzgerald paces the PCL with 22 hits, while ranking second with 15 RBI and a .415 AVG.

A Miller's Tale: Noah Miller reached base in each of his four plate appearances last night, tallying two singles, a double and a walk while also scoring a run. With his 3-for-3 day, Miller set a new season high in hits and extended his on base streak to 12 games, reaching in every game to start the season. His on-base streak is tied with teammate James Tibbs III for the longest on-base streak in the league to start 2026...This is Miller's longest on-base streak since the 2022 season when he reached base in a career-best 24 consecutive games with Single-A Fort Myers in the Florida State League...The shortstop paces the Comets with nine walks this season and has 15 total hits through 12 games.

Re-Ward-ed: Ryan Ward finished with a hit and two RBI Thursday and is 7-for-12 during the current series against the Express, with four extra-base hits and three RBI...During the month of April (8 G), Ward is 13-for-31 (.419) with five doubles, two homers and nine RBI. His seven extra-base hits so far this month are tied with El Paso's Jase Bowen for most in the league, while his 13 hits are in a three-way tie for most in the league...The reigning PCL MVP set OKC single-season Bricktown-era records with 164 hits, 122 RBI and 113 runs scored last season. In 2025, Ward led the Minors in RBI, with 36 homers, 73 extra-base hits and 315 total bases (143 G). He became the second OKC player to win MVP in the last two years (Michael Busch, 2023) and the third during the team's Bricktown era (since 1998), also joining Nelson Cruz (2008)...Ward is also OKC's Bricktown-era record-holder for career home runs (92) and RBI (327) and leads the entire Minors this decade with 148 homers, 492 RBI, 444 runs and 1,289 total bases...At 85 career doubles with OKC, he is one shy of trying Drew Avans (2021-24) for third place all-time during the team's Bricktown era.

Mound Maladies: Yesterday marked the seventh time this season the Comets allowed six or more runs in a game and sixth time allowing 12 or more hits, including for the fourth time in the last five games. During the five-game stretch in which the Comets are 1-4, opponents have batted .315 (56-for-178), including .279 (17-for-61) with runners in scoring position, with at least 12 at-bats with RISP in four of five games. Opponents have plated 32 runs, with at least six runs in four of the five games...The 120 hits and 71 runs allowed by the Comets overall to start the season are both second-most in the PCL, and the team's 5.19 ERA is also second-highest...Including yesterday, the team has allowed at least one inning of three or more runs in nine of 12 games...Yesterday the Express went 6-for-14 and scored four runs with two outs. Opponents are now batting .336 this season with two outs - highest in the league by 12 points...Two or more batters reached base in seven of nine innings last night, as well as now in 14 of the last 19 innings...The OKC bullpen has allowed 41 runs (35 ER), 47 hits and seven home runs along with 39 walks across 41.2 innings during the last nine games.

The Third Degree: James Tibbs III drew a walk in the seventh inning Thursday to extend his on-base streak to 12 games, joining Noah Miller in reaching in every game so far this season to lead the PCL...Tibbs paces the PCL with 12 extra-base hits, a .920 SLG, 46 total bases and 16 runs scored. His seven homers and 1.376 OPS are second-most in the league while he is tied for second with 19 hits overall this season...However, Tibbs is 1-for-15 with nine strikeouts over his last four games, including 0-for-4 with four strikeouts Thursday.

Dinger Details: Oklahoma City was held without a home run last night, snapping the Comets' stretch of four straight games with a home run (7 HR). The Comets' 15 homers to start the season are second-most in the PCL behind Las Vegas' 16 homers...Each of the last six and eight of the last nine homers by the Comets have been solo shots...On the other hand, the Comets allowed a solo homer last night and have allowed at least one homer in eight of the last nine games (14 HR). The 16 homers allowed by OKC this season are second-most in the PCL.

Around the Horn: Zach Ehrhard went 3-for-5 at the plate Thursday with a double, RBI and scored a run. He now has 12 hits through his first nine games of the season...The Comets have scored first in eight of the last nine games, but it has only resulted in a 3-5 record. The team is now 3-6 this season when scoring first...The Comets went 3-for-14 with runners in scoring position Thursday and are 6-for-44 (.136) with RISP over the last five games.







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