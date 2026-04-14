OKC Comets Game Notes - April 14, 2026

Published on April 14, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (8-7) vs. Albuquerque Isotopes (8-7)

Game #16 of 150/First Half #16 of 75/Road #7 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Cole Irvin (0-2, 1.65) vs. ABQ-LHP Luis Peralta (0-0, 12.46)

Tuesday, April 13, 2026 | Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park | Albuquerque, N.M. | 7:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets have won three consecutive games as they travel to open a six-game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes at 7:35 p.m. CT at Isotopes Park...A win tonight would give the Comets their longest winning streak of the season...The Comets have pushed their overall record above .500 for the first time since April 3 (4-3) with Sunday's victory.

Last Game: Fueled by four home runs, the Oklahoma City Comets edged the Round Rock Express, 12-11, Sunday afternoon in a seesawing series finale at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. After Round Rock took a 2-0 lead, OKC scored eight runs in the second inning, including back-to-back home runs when Ryan Fitzgerald connected on a grand slam and James Tibbs III followed with a solo homer off the left field foul pole. The Express were not deterred and proceeded to score seven runs over the next two innings, including five runs in the fourth inning to take a 9-8 lead. A RBI double by Fitzgerald in the fourth tied the score before a RBI groundout by Ryan Ward in the sixth pushed the Comets ahead, 10-9. Jack Suwinski hit a solo homer for a two-run advantage in the seventh. Round Rock knotted the score again in the eighth on a two-run homer by Michael Helman before Zach Ehrhard's eighth-inning homer put the Comets back in front, 12-11. OKC pitchers Garrett McDaniels and Wyatt Mills combined to retire the Express in order in the ninth.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Cole Irvin (0-2) is set to make his team-leading fourth start with OKC...Last time out April 8 vs. Round Rock, Irvin tossed 5.1 innings, allowing eight hits and three unearned runs while allowing no walks and striking out two batters in a 6-2 loss...In his last two games, Irvin has not yielded an earned run over 11.1 innings. All 12 hits between the two games were singles and he walked just one of 46 batters...Tonight marks his second start against Albuquerque in 2026, as he received the Opening Day nod for the Comets March 27 against the Isotopes in OKC (5.0 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 5 BB, 3 K). He took the loss in a 3-1 defeat, allowing all three runs in the second inning. The lefty also set a career high with five walks...Irvin, who was signed by the Dodgers Feb. 3 as a minor league free agent, spent last season with the Doosan Bears of the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO), finishing 8-12 with a 4.48 ERA in 28 starts...Irvin has MLB experience with Philadelphia (2019-20), Oakland (2021-22), Baltimore (2023-24) and Minnesota (2025)...He made his MLB debut May 12, 2019 with Philadelphia at Kansas City, earning the win after allowing one run and five hits over 7.0 IP.

Against the Isotopes: 2026: 2-1 2025: 10-8 All-time: 166-136 At ABQ: 74-73

This is the second series between the two clubs in 2026 and first six-game series...After falling on Opening Day, Oklahoma City won two straight games to take a 2-1 series win March 27-29. The Comets were led by Ryan Fitzgerald (.385 AVG, 1 HR, 9 RBI) and James Tibbs III (.615 AVG, 2 HR, 8 RBI)...This marks one of two trips the Comets will make to Isotopes Park this season (May 12-17)...The Comets won the 2025 series between the teams, 10-8, with eight of OKC's 10 wins decided by three runs or less and with eight of those contests via one-run victories...The Comets have won back-to-back season series against Albuquerque, as well as five of the last seven, with the Isotopes last winning the 2023 series between the teams...Since 2022, OKC is 24-12 over the last 36 games at Isotopes Park, going 5-0-1 in series. That includes a 13-5 record across the last two seasons.

Offensive Remarks: Sunday marked the first time OKC and the opponent both scored at least 11 runs in a game in Bricktown since April 16, 2019 when OKC defeated Omaha, 13-12...The Comets scored a season-high eight runs in the second inning Sunday for their most runs in an inning since June 25, 2025 in Sacramento when OKC scored eight runs in the fourth inning...After being held to 12 total runs over the first four games of the previous series against Round Rock, the Comets offense broke out with 22 runs over the final two games, going 24-for-73 (.329) with five homers and nine extra-base hits...Including Sunday, the Comets have tallied at least 12 runs in four of their 15 games this season...The Comets went 8-for-22 (.364) with runners in scoring position Saturday and Sunday after going 6-for-44 (.136) with RISP over the previous six games.

Dinger Details: The Comets equaled their season-high mark with four home runs Sunday, also hitting hit four home runs April 4 in Las Vegas...Oklahoma City has now homered in three straight games, as well as in seven of the last eight games (13 HR), as the Comets now lead the PCL with 21 home runs through the first 15 games of the season. Oklahoma City has four more home runs than the second-place team and current opponent Albuquerque (17 HR)...Nine different Comets players have homered so far this season, paced by James Tibbs III's eight homers...On the other hand, the Comets allowed two runs by Round Rock Sunday - the fifth multi-homer game by an OKC opponent this season. OKC's 19 home runs allowed to start the season are tied for third-most in the league and one behind league leaders El Paso and Round Rock's 20 homers allowed. Eleven of the 19 home runs allowed have been with at least one runner on base, including both Sunday.

Fitz Blitz: Ryan Fitzgerald went 2-for-5 with a grand slam, double and five RBI Sunday. He now has nine RBI over the last five games and Sunday was his second game of the season with five or more RBI...During the Round Rock series, he led OKC with 11 hits, batting .407 (11-for-27) with five extra-base hits and nine RBI...His 26 hits and 21 total RBI this season pace the PCL, and he recorded his team-leading ninth multi-hit game of the season Sunday...Fitzgerald's .388 AVG is second-highest, while his 39 total bases are third-most, his five doubles are tied for third, his 12 runs are tied for fourth and his eight extra-base hits are tied for fifth.

Grand Prix: Sunday's grand slam by Ryan Fitzgerald was OKC's second of the season after Nick Senzel hit one March 31 at Las Vegas. Fitzgerald's slam was the Comets' first at home since Ryan Ward June 17, 2025 against Round Rock and was the second of Fitzgerald's pro career as he last hit one April 22, 2025 with St. Paul vs. Indianapolis...The back-to-back home runs by Fitzgerald and James Tibbs III Sunday marked the Comets' second of the season after Ward and Tibbs went back-to-back in Las Vegas April 2.

Close Calls: After not playing a one-run game through the first nine games of the season, five of OKC's last six games against the Express were decided by one run, including each of the last four...Oklahoma City is now 4-1 in one-run games this season, and each of the last two games were last at-bat victories by the Comets...Last season, the Comets played 41 one-run contests (27.3 percent of all games).

The Third Degree: James Tibbs III extended his on-base streak to 15 games Sunday, going 1-for-3 with his eighth home run and two walks, as he has now reached base in every game to start the season. He is tied with teammate Noah Miller for the longest on-base streak in the league...Tibbs paces the PCL with a .864 SLG, 1.321 OPS, 13 extra-base hits, 51 total bases and 17 runs scored. His eight homers are second-most, while his 21 hits rank third...However, Tibbs is 3-for-24 with 12 strikeouts over his last seven games.

Mound Maladies: The 11 runs allowed by OKC Sunday equaled the team's season-high total from April 1 in Las Vegas and Sunday was Oklahoma City's first win when allowing double-digit runs since a 12-10 victory Sept. 18, 2025 in Tacoma and the first home win since Aug. 3, 2025 against Salt Lake (W, 12-10)...Comets pitchers issued 11 walks Sunday, reaching double digits for the second time this season (13 BB, March 31 @ LV), and have allowed 27 walks over the last four games. The 88 walks issued by OKC to start the season are most in the league...The Comets' 147 hits allowed are second-most in the PCL and their 91 runs allowed rank third...The Comets have allowed eight or more runs in seven of the last 12 games for a total of 78 runs. Opponents have also notched with double-digit hits in seven of the last 12 games, and at least 12 hits in five of the last eight games...The Comets have allowed at least one inning of three-plus runs in 11 of 15 games this season, including an inning of at least four runs in each of the last two games.

Around the Horn: Jack Suwinski hit his second home run in the last three games Sunday, going 3-for-4 and scoring two runs. He is 6-for-11 over his last three games after starting the season 3-for-30...Noah Miller extended his on-base streak to 15 games with a walk as he is tied with James Tibbs III for the longest on-base streak in the league... Zach Ehrhard went 3-for-4 with his first Triple-A home run - a go-ahead shot in the eighth inning - and three runs scored Sunday. Ehrhard went 8-for-23 (.348) against Round Rock.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.