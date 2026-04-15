Road Trip Begins with 6-4 Loss Tuesday

Published on April 14, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Round Rock Express trailed 4-1 in the third inning Tuesday afternoon before scoring five unanswered runs to come back and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 6-4. It was the opener of a six-game series at Dell Diamond.

El Paso center fielder Jase Bowen hit the first pitch of the game over the left-center field fence. It was Bowen's team-leading fourth homer and the first time the Chihuahuas led off a first inning with a home run since Tim Locastro in a home game against Albuquerque on September 14, 2025. Left fielder Clay Dungan also homered for El Paso as part of a 3-for-4 game and he has six hits in his last three games.

San Diego Padres pitcher Yuki Matsui threw a scoreless seventh inning on MLB Injury Rehab. Round Rock's bullpen set down the final eight El Paso batters. The Chihuahuas have dropped seven of their last eight games.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 4, Express 6 Final Score (04/14/2026)

Team Records: El Paso (6-10), Round Rock (5-11)

Next Game: Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. Mountain Time at Dell Diamond. El Paso RHP Matt Waldron (0-0, 0.00) vs. Round Rock RHP Josh Stephan (1-1, 5.79). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and

Round Rock 6 El Paso 4 - Tuesday

WP: Gray (1-0)

LP: Yeager (1-2)

S: None

Time: 3:04

Attn: 3,477







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 14, 2026

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