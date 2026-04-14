Tuesday's Tacoma Rainiers Game Postponed

Published on April 14, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - Due to continued rainfall, the Tacoma Rainiers game on Tuesday, April 14, has been postponed. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, April 16, with first pitch of game one scheduled for 5:30 PM, and gates opening at 4:30 PM. Fans with tickets to Thursday's game can attend both games, which will be seven-inning contests. Game two will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Fans with tickets to Tuesday's game can exchange them at the Cheney Stadium Box Office for any regular season game of equal or lesser value.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 14, 2026

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