Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Sacramento (Doubleheader)

Published on April 16, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 4/16 vs. Sacramento

FIRST PITCH - 5:30 PM at Cheney Stadium- Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - G1: Tacoma RHP Dane Dunning (0-1, 5.73) vs. Sacramento RHP Carson Seymour (0-0, 0.00)

G2: Tacoma RHP Casey Lawrence (0-2, 4.50) vs. Sacramento RHP Trevor McDonald (0-0. 6.43)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Look to snap their five-game losing skid in today's doubleheader...the Rainiers fell 7-6 in six innings as rain cut their comeback attempt short...Tacoma trailed 7-0 after Sacramento plated six runs in the first inning and another in the second inning...the Rainiers began to rally with four runs in the bottom of the second inning, getting an RBI single from Brock Rodden, an RBI double from Jhonny Pereda, a sacrifice fly from Carson Taylor and a Rhylan Thomas RBI single...Rodden drove in another run in the third inning and one more in the fifth to make it a 7-6 game...the Rainiers had the tying run in scoring position but could not score it...Brendan White, Nick Garcia and Gunner Mayer combined for 5.2 innings of one-run baseball in relief...the game was called after six innings as rain continued to fall.

DOUBLE-DIPPING: The Rainiers will play their second doubleheader of the season today...Tacoma's first twin bill came back on April 4 against El Paso, getting swept 5-2 and 2-1...the Rainiers are 1-2-7 in their last 10 doubleheaders, with their last sweep coming April 7, 2023 against Reno...Tacoma will send the same two starters from their last doubleheader out today, with Dane Dunning and Casey Lawrence getting the nod in game one and two, respectively...the pair combined for 11.0 innings with just three runs allowed with two walks and 12 strikeouts in Tacoma's last doubleheader on April 4.

BULLPEN BRINGING IT: Tacoma's bullpen combined for 5.2 innings of one-run baseball on Wednesday, lowering the unit's ERA to 2.78, the lowest in Triple-A...Rainiers relievers have allowed just one home run this season, also fewest in the circuit...the one home run allowed by Tacoma relievers is tied for the fewest by a PCL bullpen through 16 games in the last 21 years, most recently accomplished by the 2018 Omaha Storm Chasers and 2018 Nashville Sounds...the last time Tacoma's bullpen has allowed only one home run through 16 games was in 2012.

ROTH'S ROCKING: RHP Houston Roth has been locked in to start the season, throwing 7.1 innings of hitless baseball, the most in the minor leagues without allowing a hit...Roth has done it in bulk relief, with each of his three outings lasting at least 2.0 innings, throwing 2.2 innings in each of his last two appearances...Roth's 11 strikeouts are also the most in the minor leagues among pitchers who have yet to give up a hit this season.

LIGHTNING ROD(DEN): INF Brock Rodden tallied three hits and three RBI on Wednesday night, both season-highs...in his last seven games, Rodden is hitting .455 (10x22) with four doubles and five RBI...Rodden is the PCL leader (and tied for the Triple-A lead) with eight doubles this season, as well as tied for eighth with eight extra-base hits...Rodden also ranks fourth in the PCL in BABIP (batting average on balls in play) at .462.

PEREDA PARTY: C Jhonny Pereda recorded his fourth multi-hit game of the season on Wednesday night, finishing 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run...he is joined by Sacramento's Jesús Rodríguez as the only PCL catchers to record four multi-hit games this season (in games while playing catcher)...Pereda is one of four PCL catchers (min. 30 PA) to have more walks than strikeouts this season (5BB/4K).

FEEL SO CLOSE TO YOU RIGHT NOW: Through 16 games of the 2026 season, the Rainiers have played plenty of close games, with 11 of the 16 games being decided by two-or-fewer runs (the most in the league), eight of which have been one-run games...the Rainiers have gone 5-6 in games decided by two-or-fewer runs and 3-5 in one-run games.

RAINIERS AND RIVER CATS: The Sacramento River Cats travel to Tacoma for the first of four series between the two clubs this season, with the 24 games tied for the most Tacoma will play against a single opponent (also: Las Vegas, 24 games)...the Rainiers went 10-8 against Sacramento last season, with a team ERA of 4.05, their second-best a single opponent last season, as was the team's 1.34 WHIP.

WE ALL MAKE SACRIFICES: INF Carson Taylor drove in one of Tacoma's six runs on Wednesday with a sacrifice fly, the 11th sacrifice fly by the Rainiers this season, the most in Triple-A...INF Brock Rodden is tied for the Triple-A lead with three sacrifice flies this season, with three of his eight RBI this season coming on sacrifice flies...the Rainiers ranked third in Triple-A in 2025 with 58 sacrifice flies, two off the circuit lead of 60, held by Las Vegas.

CHALLENGERS: Tacoma hitters have challenged just 18 pitches this year, tied for the seventh-fewest in the circuit, but have been successful, winning 11 (61% success rate, tied for the fourth-best in Triple-A)...Brock Rodden is the only PCL hitter to have a 100% success rate in challenges (min. 4 challenges)...the Rainiers have challenged 24 pitches as the fielding team this year, tied for the fourth-most in Triple-A, winning 10 of them (38% success rate).

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners fell 7-6 in San Diego on Wednesday night, as the Padres scored five runs in the ninth inning to pull off the walk-off win...Luke Raley went 4-for-4 with a double and a home run and Emerson Hancock threw 6.0 innings, allowing two runs on four hits with a walk and six strikeouts in the loss.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 16, 2026

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