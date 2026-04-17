Registration Open for Second-Annual Space Cowboys 5K Presented by Houston Methodist

Published on April 16, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - After a sellout inaugural year, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys in partnership with Houston Methodist will host the Second Annual Space Cowboys 5K on Saturday, September 19.

Registration is now open here with early-bird registration running until April 26. Along with the 5K run/walk which starts at 7:45 am, there is also a Kids Dash open for children ages 1 -12 that will start at 7:30 am as well as a 5K Virtual run/walk. The race starts just outside of Constellation Field and ends with the finish line on the field near home plate at the home of the Space Cowboys.

All participants in the Space Cowboys 5K will receive a custom Space Cowboys finisher medal, a relaxed fit short sleeve t-shirt or ladies tank top, a commemorative bib and one free ticket to select Space Cowboys games with the option to add additional discounted tickets. Plus, the Space Cowboys mascot, Orion, as well as the Astros Shooting Stars and the Commissioners Trophy will all be on site for photo ops after the conclusion of the race.

Packet pickup for the race will take place on Thursday, September 17 and Friday, September 18 from 10 am to 3 pm in Lot A at Constellation Field. Further details on the race route, registration, volunteering opportunities and more can all be found online here or by going to SLSpaceCowboys.com/Events.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 16, 2026

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