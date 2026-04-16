Reno Aces Announce May Promotions

Published on April 16, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces have announced the promotional schedule for all home games for the month of May at Greater Nevada Field. There will be three series for a total of 18 games through the end of April and all of May.

Homestands

April 28 - May 3 vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros

May 12-17 vs. Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics

May 26-May 31 vs. Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants

Special Events

Halfway to Halloween, presented by Donor Network West

Friday, May 1st vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys

We're halfway to Halloween! Come out in your best costume and enjoy a night of spooky season before the start of summer!

Scooby Doo Night, presented by KOLO 8 News Now

Saturday, May 2nd vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys

Scooby and the gang make their way to Greater Nevada Field on May, and be sure to come early for our first Super Saturday giveaway of the season!

Fans will receive a dog bandana at both entry gates, it's a dog day, and the Mystery Machine will be parked out front for photo opportunities!

Sandlot Night

Friday, May 15th vs. Las Vegas Aviators

You're Killin' Me, Smalls! Come out to Downtown Reno for a fun Friday night featuring Sandlot Night and postgame fireworks!

Top Gun Night, presented by Tahoe Truckee Lumber Co. and KOLO 8 News Now

Saturday, May 16th vs. Las Vegas Aviators

We've partnered with N.A.S. Fallon, the Naval base which hosts the Top Gun school, to make for an amazing night of high-flying action!

Fans can grab a free Aces Rope Hat at both gates upon entry into the stadium along with custom merch in the Team Store!

Mother's Day Celebration, presented by Waste Management

Sunday, May 17th vs. Las Vegas Aviators

Bring mom out to the ballpark for a well-earned day of relaxation on Mother's Day! Come early and grab a flower for moms as a thank you for all your love and care!

Princess Night, presented by Nevada College Savings Plan

Friday, May 29th vs. Sacramento River Cats

Princess Night returns to Greater Nevada Field on Friday, May 29th! The ballpark will turn into a princess castle and magic will be in the air on this fan-favorite night!

Harry Potter Night, presented by Tesla and KOLO 8 News Now

Saturday, May 30th vs. Sacramento River Cats

The Wizarding World is making a stop in Downtown Reno! Ride your brooms down to the ballpark for Harry Potter merchandise, and arrive early for a rally towel giveaway!

Dog Days, presented by Tito's, NBC News 4, Fox 11, Nevada Sports Net, and Cumulus

May 2nd, May 17th, May 31st

Featuring Lambo the Bat Dog

For more information or paperwork requirements, click HERE.

Pregame Autographs, presented by The Reno Aces Foundation

May 2nd, May 16th, May 30th

Every Saturday home game by the main entrance, two members of your Reno Aces will be available to sign autographs for the first 15 minutes after gates open!

March/April Daily Deals

Taco Tuesdays, presented by Alice 96.5 (4/28, 5/12, 5/26) - Fans can enjoy 2 street tacos for $5.00

Wild Wednesdays, presented by Wild 102.9 FM (4/29, 5/13, 5/27) - $10.29 Infield Reserve tickets every Wednesday using code "WILD" at RenoAces.com

Throwback Thursday, presented by Coors Light, KTVN, and K-Bull 98.1 FM (4/30, 5/14) - The Aces' will take the field as the Reno Silver Sox every Thursday home game. Coors Lights will be just $2 at all Thursday home games.

Fireworks Friday, presented by Panasonic Energy and Ten Country 93.7, in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc. (5/1, 5/15, 5/29) - Featuring pre-game, in-game and post-game fireworks.

Family Sundays, presented by Community Health Alliance and SUNNY 106.9 FM (5/3, 5/17, 5/31) - featuring $1.50 hot dogs.

Single-game and season tickets are currently on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call (775) 334-7000.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 16, 2026

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