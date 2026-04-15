Round Rock Takes Series Opener over El Paso, 6-4

Published on April 14, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







HOW IT HAPPENED:

CF Jase Bowen wasted no time putting the Chihuahuas on the board. Bowen homered on the first pitch of the day, giving El Paso a 1-0 advantage.

Round Rock answered with a run in the bottom of the frame. DH Alejandro Osuna singled into left then came around to score on LF Trevor Hauver's RBI double, tying it at one.

In the second, El Paso 1B Nick Solak got aboard with a base hit. LF Clay Dungan then belted a two-run homer to put the Chihuahuas ahead 3-1.

El Paso extended their lead with a run in the top of the third. A pair of singles and a walk set up 2B Nate Mondou's sacrifice fly to make it 4-1.

In the bottom of the third, Osuna drew a leadoff walk and moved to second on Hauver's lineout. SS Cam Cauley followed with an RBI single, cutting the Round Rock deficit to two.

The Express tallied two more runs to tie it up in the fourth. 1B Justin Foscue led off the inning with a solo homer and RF Aaron Zavala poked a two-out single through the left side. Osuna scored from third to make it 4-4.

After trading zeroes in the sixth and seventh, Round Rock broke through in the bottom half of the eighth. 2B Richie Martin got aboard via catcher's interference and moved to third on a 3B Tyler Wade single. Foscue delivered the go-ahead runs with a double into the right-center gap. Both Martin and Wade came home, putting the E-Train ahead, 6-4.

Round Rock RHP Peyton Gray returned to the mound for his second inning of work in the top of the ninth. Gray retired the side in order, earning his first win of the season. The Express took game one, 6-4.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

SHADES OF GRAY: Round Rock RHP Peyton Gray earned his first win of the season on Tuesday afternoon. The right-hander pitched a scoreless eighth and ninth for 2.0 innings without allowing a hit or a walk. Gray has yet to permit a run this season with a team-high 9.2 innings in relief. He is also tied with LHP Robby Ahlstrom for the club-lead in strikeouts out of the bullpen (12). His 6.00 K/BB ratio (12 K/2 BB) leads all PCL relievers with at least 9.0 IP.

RUN MACHINE: DH Alejandro Osuna scored three runs on Tuesday afternoon, tying his career high (12th time), with the most recent coming on April 11, 2025 with Double-A Frisco. Osuna is one of two players on the Express to record a three-run game this season, along with INF Cam Cauley (4/2 vs GWN).

JUST GETTING STARTED: Over their last five games, the E-Train offense has been on a tear, racking up 32 runs on 50 hits. The Express lead the PCL in hits (50) and doubles (13) while also ranking second in RBI (27) during that stretch.

NEXT GAME: Wednesday, April 15 vs El Paso FIRST PITCH: 6:45 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 14, 2026

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