Comets Stun Express with Walk-off Thriller

Published on April 11, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Ryan Ward belted a three-run walk-off home run to send the Oklahoma City Comets a 10-9 come-from-behind win against the Round Rock Express Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Trailing, 9-7, entering the bottom of the ninth inning, Austin Gauthier drew a one-out walk. Later with two outs, Ryan Fitzgerald singled to put runners at the corners for the Comets. Ward then launched a three-run homer into the Oklahoma City bullpen in left-center field to win the back-and-forth game. Round Rock (4-10) collected three straight doubles in the first inning, scoring two runs off the last two from Trevor Hauver and Jonah Bride. Oklahoma City (7-7) got a run back in the second inning on a RBI double from Gauthier. Zach Ehrhard tied the score, 2-2, in the third inning, scoring on a wild pitch. The Express regained the lead in the fourth inning on a RBI single off the bat of Justin Foscue. Oklahoma City took its first lead of the game with a two-run sixth inning, tying the game when Michael Siani hit into a fielder's choice then jumping ahead, 4-3, on a RBI double chopped down the left field line by Fitzgerald. The Express responded with a four-run seventh inning to build a 7-4 advantage. Oklahoma City produced a two-out rally in the bottom of the seventh inning with three straight RBI singles from Suwinski, Gauthier and Siani to tie the game at 7-7. Round Rock took the lead again in the eighth inning on a single from Willie MacIver that was coupled with a Comets throwing error. Richie Martin led off the ninth inning for the Express with a home run for a 9-7 Express lead before the Comets' ninth-inning comeback.

Of Note:

- Oklahoma City jumped back in front of the Express in the six-game series, taking a 3-2 series lead by winning two games in a row...The Comets secured their first win of the season when trailing after the eighth inning.

-The walk-off win for the Comets was the first of the season for Oklahoma City and first since a 4-3 walk-off win against Memphis Aug. 31, 2025 when Luken Baker knocked a two-run double...Ryan Ward also hit Oklahoma City's last walk-off homer May 1, 2025 against El Paso when he collected a walk-off inside-the-park home run in the first game of a doubleheader...Saturday night, Ward hit the team's first over-the-fence walk-off home run since April 2, 2023 against Tacoma (Jahmai Jones) and Oklahoma City's first walk-off homer when trailing since July 29, 2022 against Sugar Land (Miguel Vargas).

-Ryan Ward went 3-for-5 with a homer, three RBI and a stolen base. He is now 10-for-20 (.500) this series with three doubles, two homers and six RBI.

-Austin Gauthier finished with a season-high three hits with a double, two RBI, run scored and a walk as he collected his third multi-hit game of the season.

-Jack Suwinski produced his first multi-hit game of the season, finishing 2-for-3 with a RBI, walk and scoring three runs.

-Michael Siani drove in multiple runs for the first time this season and both of his RBI Saturday allowed the Comets to tie the score.

-Oklahoma City hitters drew 10 walks, setting a new season-high. The teams' previous best was nine walks March 29 against Albuquerque. Noah Miller paced the Comets with three walks and he leads OKC with 12 walks this season.

-Oklahoma City produced a season-high four stolen bases. Zach Ehrhard stole two bases while Ryan Ward and Michael Siani each added one.

-Noah Miller and James Tibbs III both collected multiple walks in the game to extend their league-leading on-base streaks to 14 games apiece as they have both reached base safely in every game to start the season. Their 14-game on-base streaks pace the PCL.

-After not playing a one-run game through the first nine games of the 2026 season, four of OKC's five games during the current series have been decided by one run.

-Comets starting pitcher River Ryan made his first start at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since July 10, 2024 vs. El Paso. In his second start of the season, Ryan went 3.0 innings and allowed two runs on four hits while walking one and striking out four in a no decision.

-Right-handed pitcher Chris Campos made his Triple-A debut out of the bullpen. Campos tossed 1.0 inning as he allowed one hit and two walks while striking out one batter. Campos became the third Comets player to make his Triple-A debut in 2026, joining Zach Ehrhard and James Tibbs III. He spent the entire 2025 season with Double-A Tulsa.

Next Up: Oklahoma City searches for the series victory and a third straight win against Round Rock at 2:05 p.m. on a Family Sunday, featuring pregame player autographs and postgame kids run the bases, at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 11, 2026

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