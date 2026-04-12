Albuquerque Shuts out the Chihuahuas Saturday

Published on April 11, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas were held to four hits in their 4-0 loss to the Albuquerque Isotopes Saturday night at Southwest University Park. It was Albuquerque's first shutout and the first time the Chihuahuas were shut out in 2026. Albuquerque has won four of the first five games in the series.

El Paso leadoff hitter Jase Bowen went 1-for-2 with a double and two walks. His nine extra base hits this season are the second most in the Pacific Coast League. Chihuahuas reliever Justin Yeager pitched two perfect innings. San Diego Padres reliever Yuki Matsui allowed one run in one inning in his third MLB Injury Rehab appearance with El Paso.

Two of the Isotopes' runs came on a home run by designated hitter Blaine Crim in the top of the third inning. It was Crim's third homer of the series. Albuquerque's Ryan Ritter hit a double in the top of the ninth to extend his hitting streak to 27 games. The streak began last season and is the second-longest in Isotopes history.

Box Score: Gameday: Isotopes 4, Chihuahuas 0 Final Score (04/11/2026)

Team Records: Albuquerque (7-7), El Paso (6-8)

Next Game: Sunday at 12:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque LHP Sean Sullivan (0-1, 1.93) vs. El Paso RHP Sean Boyle (1-0, 1.80). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 11, 2026

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