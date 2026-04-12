Isotopes Blank Chihuahuas, 4-0

Published on April 11, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







El Paso, TX - Blaine Crim launched a two-run homer in the third inning to provide the Isotopes pitching staff with all the offense they would need on Saturday night at Southwest University Park. Patrick Weigel, Carson Palmquist, TJ Shook, Ryan Miller and Seth Halvorsen combined on a four-hit shutout as Albuquerque won 4-0 to clinch a series victory.

Saturday marked the second time in three nights the Isotopes had a bullpen game with five pitchers combining to allow just four hits.

Topes Scope: - The Isotopes recorded their third shutout at Southwest University Park, and second in a nine-inning contest (other: 5-0 - May 2, 2017 when Ryan Carpenter threw 7.2 innings). They also blanked the Chihuahuas 9-0 on Sept. 12, 2025, in a rain-shortened contest called in the middle of the sixth.

- Albuquerque's pitching staff has allowed one run or fewer on five occassions this season, already surpassing their 2025 total when they accomplished the feat four times.

- Ryan Ritter doubled on an 0-2 pitch with two outs in the ninth inning, extending his hitting streak to 27 games, one shy of tying Mike Tauchman's franchise record (8/12/16-4/9/17). Ritter is slashing .419/.477/.821 with 11 doubles, three triples, 10 homers and 38 RBI during the stretch.

- Since going 4-for-17 in his first four contests of the season, Crim is 8-for-18 with three homers and eight RBI against the Chihuahuas this week. Additionally, Crim has gone deep in back-to-back games for the seventh time in his PCL career (last: July 12 and July 18, 2025).

- Sterlin Thompson singled to extend his hit streak to seven games. He is 8-for-29 during the span and has exactly one hit in six of the contests.

- Adael Amador doubled and tripled in the same game for the third time in his pro career (also: June 6, 2023 and June 10, 2023, both at Hillsboro).

- Nicky Lopez saw his modest five-game hitting streak come to an end. He was 9-for-19 with four doubles during the stretch.

- Albuquerque's pitching staff has held their opponent scoreless over the first three innings in nine of their last 10 games, and has blanked them in the first four frames seven times during the same timeframe.

- Palmquist has not allowed a run over his last nine appearances (17.2 IP) dating back to Sept. 7, 2025. He has permitted 11 hits and 10 walks during the stretch, while recording 15 strikeouts.

- Halvorsen has pitched 7.1 innings with Albuquerque this season, relenting just three hits and one run. He has retired 21 of 27 batters faced.

- The Isotopes have held the Chihuahuas to five or fewer hits in four games this week. El Paso has a .194 cumulative batting average (31-for-160) in the series.

- With a victory on Sunday, the Isotopes would win five of six games in a series for the first time since Sept. 12-17, 2023, also at El Paso. Overall, they have claimed a minimum of five contests in a set on seven instances since MiLB shifted to a six-game series format in 2021.

- Albuquerque is 23-for-52 with runners in scoring position this series, while El Paso is 10-for-37.

- Saturday was the second time the Isotopes were involved in a shutout on April 11. Omaha held Albuquerque to two hits in 2009, winning the third game of the season 9-0 at Isotopes Park.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Chihuahuas wrap up their six-game series on Sunday at 12:05 pm. Left-handed pitcher Sean Sullivan is slated to start for Albuquerque, opposed by El Paso right-hander Sean Boyle.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.