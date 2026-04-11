Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Sugar Land

Published on April 11, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 4/11 at Sugar Land

FIRST PITCH - 4:05 PM at Constellation Field - Sugar Land, TX

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Randy Dobnak (0-1, 9.64) vs. Sugar Land RHP Miguel Ullola (1-1, 1.86)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Lost 5-2 on Friday night at Sugar Land, surrendering four of the five runs in the eighth inning in the defeat...Casey Lawrence threw 7.0+ innings, allowing three runs on six hits with a walk and five strikeouts...Patrick Wisdom put Tacoma in front in the top of the sixth inning with his ninth home run of the season, but the Space Cowboys tied the game at one in the bottom of the inning...Sugar Land took the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning by scoring four runs on a wild pitch, a two-run single and an error to lead 5-1...the Rainiers got one run back in the top of the ninth inning on a Jhonny Pereda sacrifice fly, but that was as close as they would get in the 5-2 defeat.

BROCK'S SEEING DOUBLE: INF Brock Rodden hit two more doubles on Friday night, tying his career-high for the third time this season and second time this week...Rodden has hit eight doubles this season, tied for the most in Triple-A and tied for the third-most extra-base hits in the PCL...Rodden has collected a hit in 11 of 13 games this season, with three multi-hit games...seven of Rodden's eight doubles have come on the road, where he is hitting .370 (10x27)...Rodden has collected a hit in each game of this series, going 6-for-13 with four doubles.

WISDOM'S WILD START: INF Patrick Wisdom clubbed his minor-league-leading ninth home run of the season on Friday night...Wisdom's nine home runs are tied for the most by a minor leaguer through his team's first 13 games of the season since 2005 (also: Sugar Land's Joey Loperfido in 2024)...Wisdom has homered in eight of Tacoma's 13 games and has not gone more than one game without hitting a home run...in addition to home runs, Wisdom is the PCL's leader in RBI (17), SLG (.911) and tied for the lead in OPS (1.337)...he ranks second in total bases (41), extra-base hits (9) and ranks fourth with 11 runs scored.

QUALITY STARTING: RHP Casey Lawrence threw 7.0 innings of three-run baseball on Friday against Sugar Land, logging Tacoma's fourth quality start of the season, the most in the minor leagues...Rainiers starters have thrown 62.1 innings, the third-most in the minors, ranking fourth with a 2.85 K/BB ratio (57K/20BB)...Tacoma's four quality starts are tied the most for a PCL team through a season's first 13 games since 2021(also: 2024 Salt Lake).

CHALLENGERS: Jhonny Pereda challenged two pitches from behind the plate in Friday night's game, his 15th and 16th challenges of the season, tied for the most among Triple-A catchers (per Baseball Savant), going 8-for-16 in those challenges...the Rainiers have challenged 22 pitches as the fielding team this year, the third-most in Triple-A, winning nine of them (41% success rate)...Tacoma hitters have challenged just 13 pitches this year, tied for the sixth-fewest in the circuit, winning eight (62% success rate)...Brock Rodden is one of seven PCL hitters to have a 100% success rate in challenges (min. 2 challenges).

NO HITS FOR YOU: In Thursday's 3-2 loss at Sugar Land, RHP Houston Roth threw 2.2 hitless innings of relief...Roth has thrown 7.1 hitless innings to open the season, the most innings by a minor league pitcher this year without allowing a hit...RHP Blas Castaño added 1.1 hitless innings of his own on Thursday, adding up to 5.2 hitless innings to open the season, tied for the third-most hitless innings in the minors...Castaño has made five appearances this year, tied for the most in the minor leagues among pitchers who have yet to surrender a hit.

LOVING THE LONG BALL: The Rainiers have hit 13 home runs this season, tied for the 11th-most in Triple-A...the Rainiers have scored 49 runs this season, 22 of which have been driven in on home runs...the Rainiers have scored 44.9% of their runs via home run this year, tied with St. Paul for the third-highest ratio in Triple-A, trailing: Sugar Land - 45.8% (48R, 22 off HR) and Iowa - 56.1% (82R, 46 off HR).

HIT IT, MASTRO: The Mariners sent INF Miles Mastrobuoni to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment on Wednesday...Mastrobuoni, 30, was placed on the Mariners' 10-Day Injured List on March 25 (retroactive to March 22) with a right calf strain...Mastrobuoni hit .250 with four doubles, one home run and 12 RBI in 76 games with Seattle in 2025...in 31 games with Tacoma last year, he hit .296 with 11 doubles and a triple with 18 RBI...Mastrobuoni also represented Italy in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in two games.

SWEET LIKE SUGAR (LAND): The Rainiers head down to Sugar Land, TX for their lone trip to Constellation Field this season and first of two series against the Space Cowboys in 2026...Tacoma went 6-6 against Sugar Land last season, winning their lone series at Sugar Land, four games to two...Tacoma pitchers had plenty of success against the Space Cowboys lineup, sporting a team 3.99 ERA and 1.32 WHIP against Sugar Land, their best against any opponent in 2025...Sugar Land batted .241 against Tacoma last season, the Rainiers' best opponent batting average in 2025.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners took the series opener against Houston, winning 9-6 on Friday night...Emerson Hancock earned his second win of the season, throwing 5.0 innings with three runs allowed on four hits, two walks and five strikeouts...Randy Arozarena launched his first home run of the season in the fifth inning, a two-run blast to give Seattle a 5-3 lead as part of a 2-for-4 day with three RBI...Andres Muñoz picked up his first save of the season in the win.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.