Chihuahuas Drop to Round Rock Despite McCoy Homers

Published on April 17, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







El Paso shortstop Mason McCoy went 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs in the Chihuahuas' 10-9 loss to the Round Rock Express at Dell Diamond Thursday night. It was the first time since Clay Dungan's two home runs in Sacramento on August 24, 2025 that a Chihuahuas' player had a multi-homer game.

Chihuahuas infielder Nick Solak went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, with all three RBIs coming on two-out hits. Designated hitter Nate Mondou's single in the third inning was the 1,000th minor league hit of his career. San Diego Padres pitcher Griffin Canning allowed two earned runs in 2.2 innings in his third MLB Injury Rehab start with El Paso. Padres reliever Yuki Matsui threw a scoreless fifth inning in his fifth rehab appearance with the Chihuahuas.

Chihuahuas center fielder Jase Bowen hit his league-leading third triple Thursday. The Chihuahuas led 6-2 in the third inning when the Express scored five unearned runs in a nine-batter inning with one hit. Round Rock has won two of the first three games in the series.

Team Records: El Paso (7-11), Round Rock (6-12)

Next Game: Friday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Dell Diamond. El Paso LHP JP Sears (1-1, 4.73) vs. Round Rock RHP Patrick Murphy (0-0, 3.00). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and

Round Rock 10 El Paso 9 - Thursday

WP: Teodo (1-1)

LP: Canning (0-1)

S: None

Time: 3:04

Attn: 3,137







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 17, 2026

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