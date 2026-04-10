Late Rally Falls Short

Published on April 10, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets fell to the Round Rock Express, 6-5, Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets (5-7) jumped in front with two runs in the first inning on a single from Ryan Ward. Round Rock (4-8) got on the scoreboard in the third inning via a two-out single from Jonah Bride. The Express pulled even in the fifth inning on a RBI single from Tyler Wade. Oklahoma City then retook the lead in the bottom of the fifth on a RBI double off the bat of Ryan Fitzgerald. Round Rock responded with three runs in the sixth inning. Willie MacIver hit a solo home run to tie the score. Later with the bases loaded, two outs and an 0-2 count, Justin Foscue singled in two runs to put the Express ahead, 5-3. The Express plated another run with two outs in the seventh inning on an infield single from Wade. Oklahoma City trimmed the deficit to one run in the seventh inning, scoring two runs on back-to-back singles from Fitzgerald and Zach Ehrhard. The Comets went on to load the bases, but struck out twice and flew out to center field to end the frame. Despite a leadoff single in the bottom of the ninth inning by Ehrhard, the Comets were unable to erase the deficit.

Of Note: -Round Rock took a 2-1 series lead in the six-game set as Oklahoma City lost a second consecutive game and fell to 2-6 in the last eight games...The Comets are now 5-7 overall this season, dropping two games below .500 for the first time since Aug. 11, 2024 (56-58).

-Ryan Fitzgerald picked up his seventh multi-hit game of the season, going 4-for-5 with a double, two RBI, a stolen base and scored a run. Fitzgerald matched his career-high in hits, previously reaching the mark earlier this season March 31 at Las Vegas. Fitzgerald became the second Oklahoma City hitter with multiple four-hit games this season, joining James Tibbs III. Fitzgerald also recorded the sixth four-hit game of the season for a Comets hitter.

-Noah Miller reached base in each of his four at-bats, tallying two singles, a double and a walk while also scoring a run. With his 3-for-3-day, Miller set a new season-high in hits and recorded his sixth three-hit game in an Oklahoma City uniform. In the process, Miller extended his on base streak to 12 games, reaching in every game to start the season.

-Zach Ehrhard went 3-for-5 at the plate with a double, RBI and scored a run. He now has 12 hits through his first nine games of the season.

-Ryan Ward finished with a hit and two RBI as he now has at least one hit in seven of his eight April outings. He is batting 13-for-31 with five doubles, two homers and nine RBI in the month of April.

-James Tibbs III drew a walk in the seventh inning to extend his on-base streak to 12 games, joining Noah Miller in reaching in every game so far this season.

-The Comets went 3-for-14 with runners in scoring position and are now 6-for-44 (.136) with RISP over the last five games.

-Oklahoma City pitchers combined for a season-high 11 strikeouts. It marked the Comets third time with double-digit strikeouts this season, previously reaching 10 in consecutive games April 3-4 at Las Vegas.

Next Up: The Comets continue their series against the Express at 7:05 p.m. Friday for First Responders Night with postgame fireworks presented by Oklahoma Highway Safety Office at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 10, 2026

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