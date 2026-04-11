El Paso Claims 10-8 Triumph on Walk-off, Three-Run Homer

Published on April 10, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







El Paso, TX - The Isotopes took a 5-0 lead after scoring two runs in the fourth and three in the fifth, but El Paso plated seven tallies in the bottom of the fifth frame to take a 7-5 lead. Albuquerque then tied it up in the seventh inning on back-to-back homers by Blaine Crim and Braxton Fulford and took the lead in the eighth on a run-scoring doubleplay. The Chihuahuas, however, walked-off the Isotopes on a three-run dinger by Marcos Castañon to secure a 10-8 victory Friday night at Southwest University Park.

Topes Scope: - The Isotopes lost a five-run lead, tying the biggest blown lead in a defeat this season (also: March 28 at Oklahoma City, 13-6).

-The walk-off loss is the first of the season for the Isotopes and first since August 28, 2025, at Sugar Land, 9-8.

-It's the seventh all-time walk-off loss to the Chihuahuas and first since July 6, 2024, on a Tirso Ornelas RBI single, 6-5. All seven walk-off losses have come since 2016.

-Blaine Crim and Braxton Fulford connected on back-to-back homers in the seventh inning, the club's first set of back-to-back homers of 2026 (last: September 17, 2025, vs. Reno, Keston Hiura and Michael Toglia).

-Albuquerque swiped two bags on the night and have a stolen base in six-straight contests, the longest such streak since July 20-26, 2025, also six. Over the club's last eight games, they have stolen 17 bases with one caught stealing.

-The Isotopes permitted seven runs in the fifth frame, the most allowed in an inning since September 14, 2025, at El Paso (seven). Albuquerque relented seven-plus runs in a frame seven times in 2025, five of which came against the Chihuahuas.

-Blaine Crim went 3-for-5 with his second homer, two RBI and his third multi-hit contest of 2026, third-straight. Has a hit in seven of his first eight games on the year. Has a knock in five-straight games (9x23).

-Chad Stevens went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI, extending his hit streak to eight games and on-base streak to 11 contests. During his hit streak, he is slashing .407/.484/.593 with five doubles and one RBI.

-Andrew Knizner went 1-for-3 with his third homer of the season and one RBI. Has a homer in three-straight games for the first time in his career.

-Nicky Lopez went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a walk, his fourth multi-hit effort and second-straight. Has a hit in five-straight games (9x19 with four doubles and three RBI).

On Deck: The Isotopes and Chihuahuas meet for game five of the series tomorrow at 6:35 pm MT at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque has not announced a starter while El Paso is slated to start JP Sears.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 10, 2026

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