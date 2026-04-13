Blasts Fuel Comets Win

Published on April 12, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Fueled by four home runs, the Oklahoma City Comets edged the Round Rock Express, 12-11, Sunday afternoon in a seesawing series finale at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets scored in five of eight innings in a game that had five lead changes and a combined 23 runs, including a go-ahead home run by Zach Ehrhard in the eighth inning. After Round Rock took a 2-0 lead, Oklahoma City (8-7) scored eight runs in the second inning. Austin Gauthier and Seby Zavala hit RBI singles before back-to-back home runs for OKC. Ryan Fitzgerald connected on a grand slam out to right field and James Tibbs III followed with a solo homer off the left field foul pole for an 8-2 Comets lead. The Express (4-11) chipped away at the deficit during their next two at-bats, including scoring five runs in the fourth inning to take a 9-8 lead. The Comets then scored a run in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings to take an 11-9 lead. A RBI double by Fitzgerald in the fourth inning tied the score before a RBI groundout by Ryan Ward in the sixth inning pushed the Comets ahead, 10-9. Jack Suwinski hit a solo homer that sailed past the visiting bullpen in right field for a two-run advantage in the seventh inning. Round Rock knotted the score again in the eighth inning on a two-run homer by Michael Helman before Ehrhard's home run put the Comets in front, 12-11. Comets pitchers Garrett McDaniels and Wyatt Mills combined to retire the Express in order in the ninth inning.

Of Note:

- The Oklahoma City Comets won a third consecutive game and won the six-game series against the Express, 4-2...The Comets have won each of their first two home series of the 2026 season and pushed their overall record above .500 for the first time since April 3 (4-3).

-The Comets equaled their season-high mark with four home runs, hit by four different players. The Comets also hit four home runs April 4 in Las Vegas...Oklahoma City has now homered in three straight games, as well as in seven of the last eight games (13 HR), as the Comets now lead the PCL with 21 home runs through the first 15 games of the season.

-The grand slam by Ryan Fitzgerald was OKC's second of the season after Nick Senzel hit one March 31 at Las Vegas. It was the first Comets' grand slam at home since Ryan Ward's June 17, 2025 also against Round Rock in OKC. The grand slam was the second grand slam of Fitzgerald's career as he last hit one April 22, 2025 with St. Paul against Indianapolis...The back-to-back home runs from Fitzgerald and James Tibbs III were the Comets' second of the season and second involving Tibbs after Ryan Ward and Tibbs went back-to-back in Las Vegas April 2.

-Sunday marked the first time Oklahoma City and the opponent both scored at least 11 runs in a game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since April 16, 2019 when OKC defeated Omaha, 13-12...The Comets scored a season-high eight runs in the second inning for their most runs in an inning since June 25, 2025 in Sacramento when OKC scored eight runs in the fourth inning.

-Ryan Fitzgerald went 2-for-5 with a double, grand slam and five RBI. He now has nine RBI over the last five games and his 21 total RBI this season pace the PCL. He recorded his team-leading ninth multi-hit game of the season Sunday.

-Jack Suwinski hit his second home run in the last three games, going 3-for-4 and scoring two runs. He is 6-for-11 over his last three games with three RBI and two homers.

-Zach Ehrhard went 3-for-4 with a homer, walk and three runs scored. It was his second three-hit outing in the last four games and his third game with three or more hits this season.

-Sunday marked the fourth straight game to be decided by one run for Oklahoma City and it was the fifth one-run game of the series against Round Rock. The Comets improved to 4-1 in one-run games this season.

-James Tibbs III extended his on-base streak to 15 games, going 1-for-3 with a home run and two walks, as he has now reached base in every game to start the season...Noah Miller also extended his on-base streak to 15 games with a walk as he is tied with Tibbs for the longest on-base streak in the league to start 2026.

Next Up: Following a day off Monday, the Comets travel to open a six-game road series against the Albuquerque Isotopes at 7:35 p.m. CT Tuesday at Isotopes Park. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 12, 2026

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