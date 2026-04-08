Early Deficit Costs Chihuahuas

Published on April 8, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Albuquerque Isotopes scored in each of their first four innings and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 8-4 at Southwest University Park Tuesday night. The Chihuahuas are now 8-4 all-time in home openers.

El Paso's final two runs came on a two-run home run by left fielder Jase Bowen, his team-leading third homer of the year. Chihuahuas leadoff hitter Samad Taylor went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk. El Paso reliever Misael Tamarez didn't allow any baserunners in two innings and hasn't allowed any runs or hits in his 4.1 innings this season.

San Diego Padres reliever Yuki Matsui pitched a scoreless inning and has two scoreless appearances on his MLB Injury Rehab assignment. Padres infielder Sung-Mun Song entered the game as a defensive replacement in the eighth inning.

Team Records: Albuquerque (4-6), El Paso (5-5)

Next Game: Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque RHP Tanner Gordon (1-0, 0.82) vs. El Paso LHP Marco Gonzales (1-0, 6.30). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and

Albuquerque 8 El Paso 4 - Tuesday

WP: Peralta (1-0)

LP: Boyle (1-1)

S: None

Time: 2:48

Attn: 7,237







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 8, 2026

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