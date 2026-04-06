Pereda Hits Game-Ending Single for Tacoma Sunday
Published on April 5, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
Tacoma catcher Jhonny Pereda hit a game-ending single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday to give the Rainiers a 6-5 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas. The Chihuahuas won four of the six games in the series and five of the nine games on their season-opening road trip.
El Paso first baseman Marcos Castañon went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double, becoming the first Chihuahuas player this season to homer in back-to-back games. Center fielder Jase Bowen went 2-for-5 with a triple and had multiple hits in three of the five games he played in the series. San Diego Padres pitcher Jason Adam threw a scoreless relief outing on MLB Injury Rehab for the second consecutive day.
The Chihuahuas had a 5-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth when Tacoma's Patrick Wisdom and Pereda hit back-to-back home runs to tie the game. It was the first set of back-to-back homers against the Chihuahuas since Albuquerque's Sterlin Thompson and Warming Bernabel on June 6, 2025. Three of El Paso's four losses this season have been in walk-off fashion.
Team Records: El Paso (5-4), Tacoma (4-5)
Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque TBA vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
Tacoma 6 El Paso 5 - Sunday
WP: Zulueta (1-0)
LP: Wolf (0-2)
S: None
Time: 3:13
Attn: 4,100
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