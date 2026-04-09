Albuquerque's Offense Stays Hot in 13-5 Triumph

Published on April 8, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







El Paso, TX - Albuquerque's bats stayed hot in the early innings once again as they scored 10 of their 13 runs over the first four frames-including six in the fourth inning capped by a Andrew Knizner three-run dinger-to give the Isotopes a 13-5 win Wednesday afternoon at Southwest University Park.

Topes Scope: - Ryan Ritter went 3-for-5 with an RBI, extending his Triple-A hit streak to 25 games-the second-longest in club history. During the stretch, he is slashing .431/.488/.853 with 10 doubles, three triples, 10 homers and 38 RBI.

-Charlie Condon also registered three knocks, including his third homer of the year, a solo shot. It's his fourth multi-hit game of the season and first three-hit contest since August 10, 2025, at Altoona.

-The Isotopes hold a 2-0 series lead for the first time since July 1-2, 2025, vs. El Paso. Albuquerque last held a 3-0 series lead from September 12-14, 2023, at El Paso.

-Albuquerque has scored 21 runs over its last two contests after plating just 24 in the first nine games of the year.

-Over the last three day games the Isotopes have played in El Paso (also: September 10 and 14, 2025), the club has scored 42 runs and tallied 59 hits.

-Starter Tanner Gordon tossed 5.1 frames and allowed four runs on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts. For the season, Isotopes' starters have compiled. 3.56 ERA (43.0 IP, 17 ER), the seventh-best in Triple-A.

-The pitching staff once again held the Chihuahuas to five hits, tying a season-low (other: March 27 at Oklahoma City; April 2 vs. Reno; April 7 at El Paso). The Isotopes have no held their opponent to five or fewer hits in two-straight games since April 8-10, 2025, at Sugar Land, three games).

-Albuquerque's 13 runs are the most for the club since plating 21 at El Paso on September 10, 2025.

-All nine starters tallied a hit for the first in 2026 (last: September 17, 2025, vs Reno).

-El Paso's starter Marco Gonzales permitted 13 hits, the most allowed by an opposing start since El Paso's Nolan Watson on August 17, 2023, 16.

-Blaine Crim went 2-for-5 with two RBI and his second multi-hit contest of 2026, second-straight. Has a hit in six of his first seven games on the year. Has a knock in four-straight games (6x18).

-Chad Stevens collected a hit to extend his season-opening on-base streak to nine games. Additionally, he has reached base safely in 19-straight games dating back to September 11, 2025, with the Bees.

-Sterlin Thompson went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a walk. He has a hit in five-straight games (6x19) and knock in nine of 11 games.

-Andrew Knizner went 1-for-4 with his second homer of the season and three RBI. Has a homer in two-straight July 26-27, 2023, with St. Louis.

-Cole Carrigg went 2-for-6 with two doubles. Is the first Isotope to tally two doubles in a game this season (last: Owen Miller, September 19, 2025, vs. Reno). Was his fourth multi-hit contest and second-straight.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Chihuahuas meet for game three of the series tomorrow at 6:35 pm MT at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque has not announced a starter while El Paso is slated to start Matt Waldron.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 8, 2026

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