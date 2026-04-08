Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Sugar Land

Published on April 8, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 4/8 at Sugar Land

FIRST PITCH - 5:05 PM (PT) at Constellation Field - Sugar Land, TX

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma LHP Jhonathan Díaz (0-1, 12.00) vs. Sugar Land LHP Colton Gordon (1-0, 2.70)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD INF Miles Mastrobuoni (#58) - sent to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment

ADD INF Alejo Lopez (#35) - activated from the Development List

DEL OF Connor Joe - contract selected by Seattle

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Took the series opener in Sugar Land 1-0 on Tuesday night, throwing their first shutout of the season...Gabriel Mosser threw 7.0 innings, allowing just three hits, while striking out six...Blas Castaño threw a perfect inning in the eighth to keep the Space Cowboys off the board...Tacoma took the lead in the top of the ninth, as Ryan Bliss tripled off the center field wall with one out and Colt Emerson drove him in with a single...in the bottom of the ninth, Alex Hoppe threw an immaculate inning to finish the game and lock down his third save of the season.

TUESDAY'S TIDBITS: In Tuesday's 1-0 win over Sugar Land, Gabriel Mosser threw 7.0 scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out six without a walk...Mosser is the 11th Rainier since 2005 to log at least 7.0 shutout innings with no walks and six strikeouts, most recently accomplished by Jhonathan Díaz on September 17, 2025 against Oklahoma City...Mosser is the first Rainier to do so on the road since Sean Nolin on August 27, 2019 at Fresno...Alex Hoppe finished the game by throwing an immaculate inning, the second immaculate inning of the season in the PCL (other: Sugar Land's Miguel Ullola - 2nd inning, April 5, 2026)...it's the 14th immaculate inning by a Rainiers' pitcher since 2005 and the first since Trevor Kelley on June 28, 2024 at Sugar Land...Hoppe is the first Rainier to record a save while throwing an immaculate inning in at least 21 years.

HIT IT, MASTRO: The Mariners sent INF Miles Mastrobuoni to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment on Wednesday...Mastrobuoni, 30, was placed on the Mariners' 10-Day Injured List on March 25 (retroactive to March 22) with a right calf strain...Mastrobuoni hit .250 with four doubles, one home run and 12 RBI in 76 games with Seattle in 2025...in 31 games with Tacoma last year, he hit .296 with 11 doubles and a triple with 18 RBI...Mastrobuoni also represented Italy in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in two games.

STARTING STRONG: RHP Gabriel Mosser logged his second quality start of the season on Tuesday at Sugar Land, the first Triple-A pitcher to throw multiple quality starts this season...the Rainiers have three quality starts this season, the most in Triple-A, while no other club has more than one...Tacoma's starters have logged 47.1 innings, tied for the second-most in Triple-A...the rotation also leads the PCL with a 2.47 K/BB ratio (42K/17BB).

BULLPEN BRINGING IT: Through 10 games, Tacoma's bullpen has been an area of strength, sporting a 3.03 ERA, the second-best in the PCL, trailing only Sugar Land's 2.53 bullpen ERA...the Rainiers' 3.03 bullpen ERA is the best through 10 games since the 2016 Rainiers' bullpen had a 1.69 ERA after 10 games...Tacoma's bullpen has allowed only one home run through nine games, one of five Triple-A bullpens to allow one-or-fewer long balls this season (trailing Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, zero HR allowed)...the Rainiers' bullpen has surrendered the second-fewest hits in the PCL (27), logging the fewest innings (38.2) in the league.

OTHER PITCHING POINTS: Tacoma pitchers have combined to strike out 91 hitters through the first 10 games, good for the third-most in the PCL...the strikeouts have remained consistent, with at least seven strikeouts in each of the first 10 games...the Rainiers are one of three Triple-A teams to record at least seven strikeouts in each of the first 10 games, joining Jacksonville and Las Vegas...Tacoma has issued just 39 walks this season, the third-fewest in Triple-A...the last time Tacoma struck out 10 hitters without issuing a walk came August 1, 2025, at Sugar Land in a 7-2 win.

PEREDA PARTY: C Jhonny Pereda delivered the walk-off hit for Tacoma in Sunday's 6-5 victory...it's the fifth walk-off hit of Pereda's career and the first since August 8, 2023, with Louisville...the Rainiers had eight walk-off wins in 2025, two of which were delivered by the catcher: Blake Hunt (September 5, 2025 vs. RNO) and Jacob Nottingham (September 20, 2025 vs. OKC)...Pereda also launched his first home run in the fifth inning on Sunday, part of his third multi-hit game of the season...Pereda joins Las Vegas' Brian Serven as the only PCL catchers to record three multi-hit games this season (in games while playing catcher).

SWEET LIKE SUGAR (LAND): The Rainiers head down to Sugar Land, TX for their lone trip to Constellation Field this season and first of two series against the Space Cowboys in 2026...Tacoma went 6-6 against Sugar Land last season, winning their lone series at Sugar Land, four games to two...Tacoma pitchers had plenty of success against the Space Cowboys lineup, sporting a team 3.99 ERA and 1.32 WHIP against Sugar Land, their best against any opponent in 2025...Sugar Land batted .241 against Tacoma last season, the Rainiers' best opponent batting average in 2025.

PEARLS OF WISDOM: INF Patrick Wisdom launched his seventh home run of the season on Sunday afternoon, tied for the most in Triple-A...Wisdom's seven home runs are tied for the most by a minor leaguer through his team's first 10 games of the season since 2005, (also: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's Jorge Vazquez in 2011, Salt Lake's Jo Adell in 2023 and Oklahoma City's James Tibbs III in 2026)...Wisdom is the PCL's leader in RBI (15), ranking second in total bases (31), second with a .939 SLG and with a 1.378 OPS.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners fell 3-2 to the Rangers on Tuesday night...Brendan Donovan got the Mariners on the board in the first inning with a leadoff home run...Cal Raleigh added to the lead in the top of the fifth inning with an RBI single to make it 2-0...the Rangers took the lead in the bottom of the inning with an RBI single from Evan Carter and a two-run home run from Kyle Higashioka to make it 3-2 Texas...George Kirby threw 8.0 innings, logging a complete game in the defeat.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 8, 2026

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