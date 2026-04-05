Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. El Paso

Published on April 5, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 4/5 vs. El Paso

FIRST PITCH - 1:35 PM at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Randy Dobnak (0-1, 9.64) vs. El Paso LHP JP Sears (1-0, 3.60)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Were swept in their doubleheader on Saturday night, falling 5-2 in eight innings in game one and 2-1 in game two...Casey Lawrence fired 6.0 innings on one-run baseball in game one, allowing five hits, one walk while striking out six...Connor Joe drove in a run in the first inning to give Tacoma the lead...El Paso tied the game in the top of the third inning, a tie that carried into extra innings...El Paso plated four in the top of the eighth, while the Rainiers answered with one run in the bottom of the inning to fall 5-2...in game two, Dane Dunning threw 5.0 innings, allowing two runs on four hits with one walk and six strikeouts...Marcos Castañon hit a two-run home run in the first inning, the lone runs allowed by Tacoma in the game...Patrick Wisdom hit his sixth home run of the season in the sixth inning to make it 2-1, but that would be all of Tacoma's offense in the loss.

RHYLAN'S ROLLING: After leading the minor leagues with 178 hits in 2025, OF Rhylan Thomas has gotten off to a hot start in 2026, reaching base in all eight of Tacoma's games this year...Thomas is one of seven PCL hitters to reach base in each of the first eight games of the season...Thomas, the Mariners' No. 23 prospect per MLB Pipeline, has tallied 11 hits in the first eight games of the season, tied for the sixth-most in the PCL...Thomas is also tied for eighth in the league with a pair of stolen bases.

PEARLS OF WISDOM: INF Patrick Wisdom launched his sixth home run of the season on in game two on Saturday night, the second-most in Triple-A...Wisdom's six home runs are tied for the second-most by a minor leaguer through his team's first eight games of the season since 2005, trailing only the seven homers by Oklahoma City's James Tibbs III this season...Wisdom is off to one of the best starts of his career, recording the most home runs, total bases (27), RBI (12), runs and tied for the most hits (9) through his team's first eight games of a season.

STARTERS STRETCH: After eight games, Tacoma starting pitchers have been eating innings, accumulating 35.2 innings, the most in Triple-A...Casey Lawrence logged the Rainiers second quality start in game one on Saturday, making Tacoma the first Triple-A team to have multiple quality starts this season...in 2025, the Rainiers registered 21 quality starts, ranking 17th in Triple-A.

BRENNEN'S BACK: The Rainiers activated OF Brennen Davis off the Injured List on Friday...Davis, 26, was placed on the Injured List on Opening Day...in 15 Major League Spring Training games with Seattle, Davis hit .353 (12x34) with four doubles, four home runs and six RBI...Davis played 50 games in the Yankees system in 2025, hitting .271 with seven doubles, 17 home runs and 39 RBI.

BASEBALL IS BLISS: INF Ryan Bliss joined the Rainiers on Friday after he was optioned by Seattle post-game April 1...Bliss began the season on Seattle's roster, going 0-for-2 in his lone game with the Mariners...Bliss appeared in six games with Tacoma last season on Major League rehab as he recovered from a torn biceps, going 5-for-13 with three doubles and six RBI...Bliss is tied for the sixth-most steals in franchise history with 72 and his 50 steals in 2024 are tied for the third-most in a single season in franchise history.

VICTOR(Y) LAP: OF Victor Labrada was activated off the Injured List on Friday...Labrada, ranked the Mariners' No. 26 prospect by Baseball America, saw action in six games with Seattle in Spring Training, going 3-for-5 with four runs scored...in 2025, Labrada split the season between Double-A Arkansas and Tacoma, combining to hit .281 in 128 games with 24 doubles, seven triples, seven home runs and 52 RBI...Labrada stole 44 bases in 55 attempts between the two levels last season.

ROSTER RECAP: The Rainiers made six roster moves before Friday's game...OF Brennen Davis and OF Victor Labrada were activated from the Injured List and Ryan Bliss was activated after he was optioned to Tacoma post-game on April 1...to make room on the active roster, OF Spencer Packard was placed on the 7-Day Injured List, OF Colin Davis and INF Alejo Lopez were placed on the Development List.

THREE CHEERS FOR CHENEY: The Rainiers close out their first series of the season at Cheney Stadium today...the Rainiers, who went 52-29 at home last season were one of two Triple-A teams to win 50 games at home (also: Indianapolis - 50 wins)...Tacoma's .642 win percentage at home last year was the second-best in Triple-A, trailing only Indianapolis' .667 and the second-best for the club in the last 20 seasons, trailing only the .667 home winning percentage by the 2005 Rainiers (48-24).

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners fell 1-0 to the Angels on Saturday night...Emerson Hancock threw 6.2 innings, allowing one run on six hits, no walks and five strikeouts, taking the loss...Julio Rodríguez accounted for two of Seattle's five hits in the loss.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 5, 2026

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