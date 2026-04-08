Visit Sugar Land and Space Cowboys Announce Partnership for 'Sweeter with YOU' Community Nights

Published on April 8, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - As they continue their 15th season in Sugar Land, the Space Cowboys and Visit Sugar Land have announced a new partnership for six 'Sweeter With YOU' Community Nights during the 2026 season.

The new partnership is set to strengthen Visit Sugar Land's collaboration with the Space Cowboys to amplify existing programs which promote Constellation Field as an inclusive place that is open to the entire community in Sugar Land and beyond. The nights include:

Autism Awareness Night - April 12 Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Night - May 30 Pride Night - June 10 Disability Pride Night - July 26 Black Heritage Night - August 1 Hispanic Heritage Night - September 19

"We are fortunate to live in a diverse community in Sugar Land, and our goal is to always make sure Constellation Field is welcoming to everyone," said Space Cowboys General Manager Tyler Stamm. "Our 'Sweeter With YOU' Program will continue to reinforce our bond with the communities we serve. We're here to provide fun and entertainment for everyone!"

"At its core, 'Sweeter With YOU' is about people. Each night, we're excited to create intentional experiences that celebrate the diversity of our region and bring people together. Because what makes Sugar Land sweeter has always been the people who show up and shape it," said Senior Marketing Manager Jordan Cutler of Visit Sugar Land. "In addition to strengthening community connections, the initiative supports Visit Sugar Land's efforts to attract visitors and position the city as a vibrant, inclusive destination, highlighting Constellation Field as one of Sugar Land's premier attractions."

In the past, the Space Cowboys have hosted cultural performances while featuring unique food items, music and more during their community nights. As each 'Sweeter With YOU' night approaches, the Space Cowboys and Visit Sugar Land will have more details on engagement with each group, as well as activities and events planned for the night. Fans can visit SLSpaceCowboys.com/CommunityNights for more information.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 8, 2026

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