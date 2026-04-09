Late Rally Falls Short as Space Cowboys Drop 3-1 Decision

Published on April 9, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Despite a strong night on the mound, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (6-5) dropped a 3-1 decision to the Tacoma Rainiers (6-5) on Wednesday night. Highlights of tonight's game can be found here.

For a second consecutive night, the pitching staff delivered. LHP Colton Gordon turned in a steady outing, working 5.1 innings while allowing just four hits and one unearned run, striking out five. Gordon has now gone at least five innings in each of his first three appearances, helping anchor a Sugar Land staff that holds a league-best 2.39 ERA.

The game remained scoreless through the first three innings before Tacoma broke through in the fourth. Patrick Wisdom led off with a single, and after an error and a fielder's choice put runners in scoring position, Brock Rodden lined a two-out RBI double to left to give the Rainiers a 1-0 lead.

Tacoma added to its advantage in the sixth when Wisdom launched a solo home run to deep center field, extending the lead to 2-0.

The Rainiers created further separation in the seventh. Will Wilson reached on a single and stole second, setting the stage for Colt Emerson, who delivered an RBI double to push the lead to 3-0.

However, Sugar Land would rally in the ninth. CJ Alexander singled and a pair of walks loaded the bases with one out, setting up a late opportunity. Riley Unroe followed with an RBI infield single, bringing Sugar Land within two runs and putting the potential tying run at second, but RHP Troy Taylor (S, 1) came on for the Rainiers and got a strikeout, ending the game.

NOTABLE:

- LHP Colton Gordon has thrown five or more innings in each of his three appearances this season. He currently has a 1.76 ERA, the second lowest ERA in the Pacific Coast League.

- By allowing just two earned runs on Wednesday, Sugar Land lowered its ERA to 2.39 ERA, which leads Triple-A

- Sugar Land turned three double plays in Wednesday's game. They now lead the Pacific League with 13 double plays.

- Shay Whitcomb stole two bases on Wednesday, giving him four stolen bases in four attempts this season.

- With Riley Unroe's RBI single in the ninth, the Space Cowboys snapped a 35.2 inning scoreless streak.

Sugar Land continues their six-game series against Tacoma on Thursday night. RHP Spencer Arrighetti is scheduled to start for the Space Cowboys against RHP Dane Dunning for a 7:05 pm first pitch. The game can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.