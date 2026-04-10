Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Sugar Land

Published on April 9, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 4/9 at Sugar Land

FIRST PITCH - 5:05 PM at Constellation Field- Sugar Land, TX

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Dane Dunning (0-1, 5.63) vs. Sugar Land RHP Spencer Arrighetti (0-0, 0.00)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Won their third consecutive game with a 3-1 victory at Sugar Land on Wednesday night...Jhonathan Díaz put together a strong start, throwing 5.0 shutout innings with three hits allowed, one walk and seven strikeouts to record the first win by a Rainiers starter in 2026...Brock Rodden got Tacoma on the board with an RBI double in the top of the fourth inning to lead 1-0...Patrick Wisdom added to the lead with a solo home run in the top of the sixth, his eighth long ball of the year...Colt Emerson chipped in an RBI double in the seventh inning to make it 3-0...Sugar Land plated their lone run in the bottom of the ninth inning, but Troy Taylor was able to finish off the victory with his first save of the season.

IT'S CALLED A WINNING STREAK: The Rainiers have won each of their last three games, tied for the third-longest streak of the season in the PCL...in the last three victories, Tacoma have outscored their opponent 10-6, with five of the six runs coming in Sunday's walk-off win over El Paso...in the last three games, Rainiers pitchers have allowed six earned runs in 27.0 innings (2.00 ERA), walking nine while striking out 3, good for a 3.44 ratio in that time, the third-best in Triple-A...offensively, the Rainiers have drawn 18 walks and struck out 22 times during the winning streak.

BROCK'S DOUBLE-DOUBLE: INF Brock Rodden connected on a pair of double's in Wednesday's 3-1 win, tying his career-high for the second time this season and fourth time in his career...Rodden has hit six doubles this season, the most in the Pacific Coast League and tied for the eighth-most extra-base hits in the league...Rodden has collected a hit in nine of 11 games this season, with a pair of multi-hit games...five of Rodden's six doubles have come on the road, where he is hitting .350 (7x20).

LOVING THE LONG BALL: The Rainiers have hit 12 home runs this season, tied for the ninth-most in Triple-A...the Rainiers have scored 45 runs this season, 21 of which have been driven in on home runs...the Rainiers have scored 46.7% of their runs via home run this year, the fourth-highest ratio in Triple-A, trailing: Sugar Land - 47.5% (40R, 19 off HR), St. Paul - 50% (42 R, 21 off HR) and Iowa - 57% (77R, 44 off HR).

THE WONDERS OF WISDOM: INF Patrick Wisdom hit his eighth home run of the season on Wednesday night, the most in the minor leagues...Wisdom's eight home runs are tied for the most by a minor leaguer through his team's first 11 games of the season since 2005, (also: Salt Lake's Jo Adell in 2023)...Wisdom is the PCL's leader in RBI (16), tied for the lead with a 1.000 SLG, ranking second in total bases (36), extra-base hits (8) and with a 1.467 OPS...Wisdom has also drawn nine walks, good for the eighth-most in the league while striking out just seven times.

BULLPEN BRINGING IT: Through 11 games, Tacoma's bullpen has been an area of strength, sporting a 2.95 ERA, the second-best in the PCL, trailing only Sugar Land's 2.72 bullpen ERA...the Rainiers' 2.95 bullpen ERA is the best through 11 games since the 2016 Rainiers' bullpen had a 1.64 ERA after 11 games...Tacoma's bullpen has allowed only one home run through 11 games, one of three Triple-A bullpens to allow one-or-fewer long balls this season (trailing Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, zero HR allowed)...the Rainiers bullpen has surrendered the second-fewest hits in the PCL (31), logging the fewest innings (42.2) in the league.

HIT IT, MASTRO: The Mariners sent INF Miles Mastrobuoni to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment on Wednesday...Mastrobuoni, 30, was placed on the Mariners' 10-Day Injured List on March 25 (retroactive to March 22) with a right calf strain...Mastrobuoni hit .250 with four doubles, one home run and 12 RBI in 76 games with Seattle in 2025...in 31 games with Tacoma last year, he hit .296 with 11 doubles and a triple with 18 RBI...Mastrobuoni also represented Italy in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in two games.

STARTING STRONG: RHP Gabriel Mosser logged his second quality start of the season on Tuesday at Sugar Land, the first Triple-A pitcher to throw multiple quality starts this season...the Rainiers have three quality starts this season, the most in Triple-A, while no other club has more than one...Tacoma's starters have logged 52.1 innings, the second-most in Triple-A...the rotation also leads the PCL with a 2.47 K/BB ratio (49K/18BB), good for the fourth-best in Triple-A.

OTHER PITCHING POINTS: Tacoma pitchers have combined to strike out 102 hitters through the first 11 games, good for the third-most in the PCL...the strikeouts have remained consistent, with at least seven strikeouts in each of the first 11 games...the Rainiers are one of two Triple-A teams to record at least seven strikeouts in each of the first 11 games, joining Las Vegas...Tacoma has issued just 43 walks this season, the third-fewest in Triple-A...prior to Tuesday's game (10K/0BB), the last time Tacoma struck out 10 hitters without issuing a walk came August 1, 2025, at Sugar Land in a 7-2 win.

SWEET LIKE SUGAR (LAND): The Rainiers head down to Sugar Land, TX for their lone trip to Constellation Field this season and first of two series against the Space Cowboys in 2026...Tacoma went 6-6 against Sugar Land last season, winning their lone series at Sugar Land, four games to two...Tacoma pitchers had plenty of success against the Space Cowboys lineup, sporting a team 3.99 ERA and 1.32 WHIP against Sugar Land, their best against any opponent in 2025...Sugar Land batted .241 against Tacoma last season, the Rainiers' best opponent batting average in 2025.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners were shut out 3-0 by Texas on Wednesday afternoon...the Mariners tallied two hits in the loss: a Mitch Garver single in the fifth inning and a Cole Young single to lead off the ninth.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 9, 2026

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