OKC Comets Announce 2026 TV Broadcast Schedule

Published on April 9, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Comets have announced agreements with three television broadcast partners to air select games throughout the 2026 season both in Oklahoma City and across the Los Angeles Dodgers' broadcast territory.

Locally, the Comets will partner with Hearst Television and Nexstar Media Group. The Comets will also have select games broadcast on Spectrum SportsNet LA - the television home of the Los Angeles Dodgers - for a second consecutive season.

Six Saturday games will be aired across Hearst Television on either KOCO or MeTV. Additionally, select Sunday home games will be available on KAUT, Oklahoma City's CW affiliate.

The broadcast package on SportsNet LA totals 12 games, with the potential to expand to highlight notable matchups or Major League Rehab Assignments by Los Angeles Dodgers players. The first game of the season aired March 29, with 11 additional dates scheduled.

"We are excited to continue to expand our reach and bring Comets baseball into homes both near and far," said Comets General Manager Kyle Daugherty. "This marks the third straight year we have grown our television broadcasts, which is something we aim to do even further in the future."

The following six Saturday games will be broadcast in Oklahoma City through Hearst Television:

June 20 vs. Sacramento River Cats (MeTV)

July 4 vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys (MeTV)

July 11 vs. El Paso Chihuahuas (KOCO)

Aug. 2 vs. Las Vegas Aviators (KOCO)

Aug. 15 vs. Albuquerque Isotopes (KOCO)

Aug. 29 vs. El Paso Chihuahuas (MeTV)

As Oklahoma City's ABC affiliate, KOCO is available as Channel 5 through digital antennas and DirecTV and as Channel 8 through Cox Cable. MeTV is Channel 5.2 through digital antennas, Channel 77 on DirecTV and Channel 222 through Cox Cable.

In Oklahoma City, KAUT can be found as Channel 43 through digital antennas and DirecTV and as Channel 16 through Cox Cable. The Sunday lineup will be announced in the future.

Available within the Dodgers broadcast territory, the remaining Spectrum SportsNet LA schedule includes:

Thursday, April 9 vs. Round Rock Express

Saturday, April 25 vs. Tacoma Rainiers

Thursday, May 7 vs. Salt Lake Bees

Thursday, May 21 vs. Reno Aces

Saturday, May 23 vs. Reno Aces

Thursday, June 18 vs. Sacramento River Cats

Sunday, July 5 vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys

Thursday, July 9 vs. El Paso Chihuahuas

Sunday, Aug. 2 vs. Las Vegas Aviators

Saturday, Aug. 15 vs. Albuquerque Isotopes

Thursday, Sept. 10 vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys

In addition to games being carried on Spectrum SportsNet LA's linear network, games will also be streamed through SpectrumSportsNet.com, the Spectrum SportsNet app and SNLA+ available on MLB.com and the MLB app for subscribers.

All home game broadcasts will be simulcast on MiLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live app and KGHM-AM 1340 "The Game." OKC Comets Director of Communications and Broadcasting Alex Freedman will handle play-by-play duties. Freedman is in his 14th season with Oklahoma City, the last 11 of which have been as the Dodgers Triple-A affiliate. He'll be joined on air this season for select games by Logan Bourandas in addition to other guests.

The Oklahoma City Comets continue their current homestand through Sunday, April 12. For tickets or additional information, please call (405) 218-2182 or visit okccomets.com.







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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.