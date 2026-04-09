Pitching Dazzles, Wisdom Homers in 3-1 Win over Sugar Land

Published on April 9, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - The Tacoma Rainiers (6-5) defeated the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (6-5) on Wednesday night by a score of 3-1 at Constellation Field. Jhonathan Díaz recorded his first scoreless start of the season, working 5.0 strong innings, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out seven. Patrick Wisdom crushed his eighth home run of the season, the most in Minor League Baseball. Brock Rodden's two doubles in Wednesday night's contest tied his career-high.

Starting pitching was strong again on Wednesday night. Through the first three innings, Jhonathan Díaz and Colton Gordon held both offenses scoreless. The pair of southpaws combined to strike out six batters and allowed only six baserunners after three frames.

Tacoma broke the deadlock in the top of the fourth. Patrick Wisdom roped a single into left field to lead-off the inning. He moved up to second when Miles Mastrobuoni reached on a fielder's choice and then to third when Brennen Davis grounded into a double play. With two outs, Brock Rodden smoked a 1-2 pitch into the left field corner. Wisdom trotted home and Rodden made it into second standing for his second double of the night, giving Tacoma a 1-0 lead.

The Rainiers added to their lead thanks to a solo home run to center field off the bat of Patrick Wisdom (8) in the top of the sixth. The solo shot left Wisdom's bat at 113.8 mph, the hardest hit ball by a Tacoma hitter this season, giving Tacoma a 2-0 lead.

Tacoma kept padding their lead in the top of the seventh. Will Wilson led off the inning with an infield single. After two straight fly-outs, he stole second, getting himself into scoring position for Colt Emerson. The Mariners' top prospect (MLB Pipeline) smoked a changeup off the wall in right field for a double. Wilson scored from second without a throw and made it 3-0 Rainiers.

Down to their last three outs and chasing three runs, the Space Cowboys did not go down without a fight. With one out, CJ Alexander ripped a single into center field and moved up to second on a wild pitch. Collin Price walked and two batters later, Kellen Strahm walked to load the bases with two outs. After a pitching change, Riley Unroe beat out an infield single, bringing home Alexander for Sugar Land's first run of the series. That was all the Cowboys could muster as Tacoma took the second game of the six-game set by a score of 3-1.

The Rainiers look to extend their series lead to 3-0 Thursday night, sending RHP Dane Dunning to the mound. First pitch is set for 5:05 pm PT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Patrick Wisdom hit his eighth home run of the season Wednesday night, the most in Triple-A...the California native finished 2-for-3 with a home run, RBI, two walks, and a run...the eight home runs are tied for the most by a minor league hitter through their team's first 11 games since 2005 (also: Jo Adell - 2023 Salt Lake)

Brock Rodden smacked two doubles tonight, tying his career high...the switch-hitter finished 2-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI, and a walk...this is the second time Rodden has recorded two doubles in a single game this season with the first coming on 3/29 against Reno

The Tacoma bullpen has allowed only 14 earned runs since the start of the season, tied for the fewest among all PCL bullpens...the collective 2.95 ERA (14 ER/42.2 IP) ranks second-best, one home run allowed is the fewest, the 31 hits allowed are the second-fewest, and 25 walks allowed are the third-fewest.

The Rainiers' pitching staff had gone 22.0 consecutive innings without allowing a run until Sugar Land scratched one across in the bottom of the ninth with two outs...the streak started back in the fifth inning on Sunday, April 5th against El Paso.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 9, 2026

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