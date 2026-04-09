Greater Nevada Field to Host Vitalant Blood Drives Again this Season

Published on April 9, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces will host three Vitalant blood drives during the 2026 season, with the first happening on Thursday, April 16 from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM on the plaza in front of the stadium. The Battle of the Badges blood drives will also return this season with back-to-back drives on Tuesday, August 18 and Wednesday, August 19.

All donators will receive a free ticket to a Reno Aces game to use during the 2026 season.

"Greater Nevada Field continues to be a hub for our community, and we're excited to team up with Vitalant for more blood drives that will benefit Northern Nevada again this season," said Reno Aces President Eric Edelstein. "It's a great example of our community coming together with a shared purpose to help save lives and support one another."

Donators can give a Power Red or Whole Blood donation at the blood drive at Greater Nevada Field.

Power Red-This donation collects red blood cells but safely returns platelets and plasma to the donor. Donors must meet eligibility requirements, including height and weight. The donor's blood type should be O-, O+, A-, or B-. The process takes 1.5 to 2 hours.

Whole Blood donation-This is the most common way to give blood. It collects about a pint of blood and usually takes about 10 minutes; the entire process takes about an hour.

Spring and summer can be very challenging times to collect blood for many reasons, including high schools and colleges-the site of many blood drives-on break and routine donors away on vacation.

Walk-ins are welcome, but donation appointments are recommended. To schedule an appointment, call (877) 258-4825 or click HERE.

Single-game and season tickets are currently on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call (775) 334-7000.







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